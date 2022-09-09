ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin Senior Center holding first-ever open house

BERLIN – Even those who have yet to reach their golden years are invited to come and see all there is to look forward to at the Berlin Senior Center’s first-ever open house. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Berlin, CT
City
Berlin, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Britain Herald

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Jonathan A. Henry

Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation

NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Lions Clubs#Charity#Berlin Fair#The Berlin Lions Club#Cub Scouts#Berlin High School#Upbeat
New Britain Herald

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Three Berlin High School seniors earn national academic honors

BERLIN – Three Berlin High School seniors earned academic honors from College Board’s National Recognition Program. Noah Arce-Caliskan, Dominic Mongillo and Jameson Urrunaga are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. “We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Elizabeth Oshana

Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford readies for PRIDE event

On Saturday, Hartford PRIDE will be holding its 13th annual festival and concert. Entitled “Together We Persevere”, the gathering will feature some 100 exhibitors, along with a free concert by singer CeCe Peniston, food, and other entertainment.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Charities
New Britain Herald

Richard L. Valenti

Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday

WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Downtown District elects new executive board

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain Downtown District has elected a new executive board. The NBDD Nominating Committee appointed Frank Shank as chair of the Board of Commissioners, while the vice chair vacancy will be filled by Dennis Morrell. Leo Gagne will continue to serve as treasurer and Justine Moriarty will take over as secretary.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Why you should take college courses in high school

Over the past few years, more and more students have been taking AP classes. AP, which stands for Advanced Placement, are college-level courses that introduce students to the type of work they will get in college. The classes may be rigorous and difficult, but you should definitely take them. In...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night

BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy