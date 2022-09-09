ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A man was assaulted, robbed, and shot in the Battle Creek neighborhood in St. Paul early Friday morning.

The victim remains in stable condition as of Friday afternoon, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Creekside Way. A caller stated they heard a single gunshot and a man screaming, not seeing what happened.

Officers went to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound not considered to be life-threatening. According to police, the victim also had "clearly" been assaulted.

The man was taken to the hospital. There, officers learned that the man was in Minneapolis with friends throughout the night and drove home. Once he parked his car and exited it, he claimed he was approached by multiple suspects.

The victim said he was assaulted, robbed of cash, and shot by the group.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Jane Loesch
5d ago

I suggest everyone should protect themselves don't let thugs mess with you better be ready either shield yourself or die from this evil

