ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Sheriff Calls On Elected Officials To Take Immediate Action On Auto Theft

As the legislature convenes for the fall session this week, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, a leader in the law enforcement community, is calling on elected officials to immediately impose stiffer laws and penalties regarding auto theft, which has and is currently increasing at alarming rates throughout the State of New Jersey. All members of the legislature must address and make this sharp rise in auto theft a top priority. It is a major concern, since the safety and security of our residents are at risk.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER

DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Long Valley man charged with illegal possession of assault rifle

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to police. Police received a report that a person within Washington Township was in possession of an illegal assault rifle, police said. The Washington Township Detective Bureau...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash

BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Fire severely damages Lakewood home

A Lakewood home was severely damaged in a fire this evening. The fire broke out in the kitchen of the Coventry Square home around 7:00 PM, and spread quickly. The fire department’s quick response prevented the home from going up in flames. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nyc Mayor#Boro Park Hatzolah#The Port Authority Police#Nj Transit Police#Fdny
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Car flips on South Lake Drive

The single-vehicle accident occurred early this morning on South Lake Drive in Lakewood. The driver escaped without serious injury. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Bring Me The News

New trial for man convicted in fatal St. Paul road rage shooting

A man who was convicted of murder charges in a St. Paul road rage incident in 2020 will get a new trial after having his conviction reversed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday that will reverse the second-degree murder conviction for Anthony Trifiletti in the killing of Douglas Lewis. He was to serve a 12½-year prison sentence as a result, but that will be scrapped for a new trial.
CBS Minnesota

2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
thelakewoodscoop.com

Acting AG Platkin Announces Availability of $17 Million in Grants to Reduce Gun Violence and Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that the Department of Law & Public Safety is making $17 million in grant funding available to acquire and expand technology to reduce gun violence and combat a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey, using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy