FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Departments Promotes Three Officers
The Lakewood Police Department today promoted three officers. Sergeant Mike Lorenc, and Sergeant Mike Young were both promoted to Lieutenant, and Ptl. Jr. Vega was promoted to Sergeant. The event was attended by family and friends and took place at Town Hall.
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Prospect and Cross
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you for your work and devotion to our most wonderful town- Lakewood. Something must be done at the Prospect and Cross intersection....
thelakewoodscoop.com
Sheriff Calls On Elected Officials To Take Immediate Action On Auto Theft
As the legislature convenes for the fall session this week, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, a leader in the law enforcement community, is calling on elected officials to immediately impose stiffer laws and penalties regarding auto theft, which has and is currently increasing at alarming rates throughout the State of New Jersey. All members of the legislature must address and make this sharp rise in auto theft a top priority. It is a major concern, since the safety and security of our residents are at risk.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER
DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
wrnjradio.com
Long Valley man charged with illegal possession of assault rifle
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to police. Police received a report that a person within Washington Township was in possession of an illegal assault rifle, police said. The Washington Township Detective Bureau...
Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash
BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Fire severely damages Lakewood home
A Lakewood home was severely damaged in a fire this evening. The fire broke out in the kitchen of the Coventry Square home around 7:00 PM, and spread quickly. The fire department’s quick response prevented the home from going up in flames. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Tuesday & Monday – LIVE! “Hostage” Events with Rescued Woman 2 Nights in Lakewood!
THE “HOSTAGE” YAD L’ACHIM EVENT WITH RACHEL, A RESCUED WOMAN…. LOCATION: @Tashbar Of Lakewood – 82 Oak St, 08701. Rachel will share her personal life story of despair to freedom – live and in person!. You don’t want to miss this inspiring event!. Tickets...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Scooter Rider Colliding with Vehicle in Lakewood
The incident happened on River Avenue this morning. Injuries were not serious. (Video provided exclusively by Priority Auto Mall)
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Car flips on South Lake Drive
The single-vehicle accident occurred early this morning on South Lake Drive in Lakewood. The driver escaped without serious injury. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
New trial for man convicted in fatal St. Paul road rage shooting
A man who was convicted of murder charges in a St. Paul road rage incident in 2020 will get a new trial after having his conviction reversed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday that will reverse the second-degree murder conviction for Anthony Trifiletti in the killing of Douglas Lewis. He was to serve a 12½-year prison sentence as a result, but that will be scrapped for a new trial.
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting AG Platkin Announces Availability of $17 Million in Grants to Reduce Gun Violence and Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that the Department of Law & Public Safety is making $17 million in grant funding available to acquire and expand technology to reduce gun violence and combat a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey, using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
