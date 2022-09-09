ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Jonathan A. Henry

Jonathan A. Henry

Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend

NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain police blotter

New Britain police blotter

Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Elizabeth Oshana

Elizabeth Oshana

Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
FARMINGTON, CT
Richard L. Valenti

Richard L. Valenti

Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation

NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published "2022's Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S." Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. "The biggest little fair in the country" is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. "We have something for everyone,"...
BERLIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the "house was abandoned."
New Britain Herald

Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. "They switched up the IEP's (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you're probably not going to recognize," said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Man accused of stealing $8K worth of tools from town of Newington garage

NEWINGTON – Police have charged a Kent man with stealing over $8,000 worth of tools that belong to the town of Newington. Police on Wednesday said Thomas Sullivan, 29, was recently arrested in connection with a burglary at the Newington Parks and Grounds Garage in December. He faces charges...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department

MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city's health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut's second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE

