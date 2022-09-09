Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Jonathan A. Henry
Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
New Britain Herald
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
Register Citizen
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth Oshana
Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
New Britain Herald
Richard L. Valenti
Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Gunfire exchanged during car chase in Bristol, CT
Police in Bristol Connecticut are investigating multiple shooting incidents.
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
Waterbury Homicide claims 26-year old male
He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 11:03 AM. After an investigation, police believe the victim was shot in the parking lot at the Colonial Grocer, on Colonial Avenue. This is Waterbury’s 12th homicide.
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain Public Library hosting event on investigating your home's history
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Public Library will host Investigating Your Home’s History, a hybrid virtual/in person series this Wednesday and next Wednesday at 6 p.m. “Have you ever wondered about the history of your home?” The New Britain Public Library asks. “Now’s your chance to learn more.”
New Britain Herald
Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
New Britain Herald
Man accused of stealing $8K worth of tools from town of Newington garage
NEWINGTON – Police have charged a Kent man with stealing over $8,000 worth of tools that belong to the town of Newington. Police on Wednesday said Thomas Sullivan, 29, was recently arrested in connection with a burglary at the Newington Parks and Grounds Garage in December. He faces charges...
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
New Britain Herald
Polish folk group performing at Central Connecticut State University this month
NEW BRITAIN – A world-renowned Polish song and dance ensemble will be performing here at the end of this month. Slask is set to present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The...
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
