People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State
Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
Here’s Everything That’s Happening Leading Up To Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
At an unspecified time in the afternoon, the Queen’s coffin will be moved in a convoy from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to a Royal Air Force aircraft at Edinburgh Airport. The plane carrying the Queen’s coffin will arrive in the evening at RAF Northolt, outside of London, according to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s coffin will then be transported in a vehicle convoy to Buckingham Palace. It will be placed in the palace’s Bow Room when it arrives. The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, will accompany her mother’s coffin.
Here’s Why There’s Controversy About Members Of The Royal Family Wearing Military Uniforms To The Queen’s Funeral Events
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Max Mumby / Getty Images. Amid preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, Buckingham Palace’s decision on which members of the royal family will be allowed to wear military uniforms to the official events has caused controversy. On...
Diamonds And Pearls: A Look At The Special Pieces Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Wore To The Queen's Procession
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (who will always be known best to many as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle), each wore jewelry that held a personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II as they attended a service following the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.
Mourners Have Been Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches For The Queen
Mourners have been leaving Paddington-themed items, including soft toys, jars of marmalade, and even sandwiches, but officials are saying they've had enough. As mourners in the UK leave tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials have made one small request: enough with the stuffed Paddington Bear toys and marmalade sandwiches.
Members Of The Royal Family Gathered For The Queen's Coffin Procession In London
Members of the royal family gathered to follow Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in a solemn procession in London on Wednesday. The Queen's coffin, which had the Imperial State Crown placed on it, left Buckingham Palace at precisely 2:22 p.m. local time. Thousands lined the streets to watch the coffin, which...
Meghan Markle Won't Release New Podcast Episodes During Queen Elizabeth II's Mourning Period
Archetypes, a Spotify podcast hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be releasing new episodes during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, according to an update posted to Spotify on Monday. The "about" section of the Archetypes Spotify page now reads, "New episodes of Archetypes will...
Police In The UK Have Arrested Activists For Protesting The British Monarchy
Anti-royalist protesters in the UK were confronted by law enforcement officers as they demonstrated against the British monarchy, with several incidents leading to arrests. In Scotland, police arrested a woman holding a sign that said "fuck imperialism, abolish the monarchy" outside St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is lying at rest until Tuesday.
