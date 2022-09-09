At an unspecified time in the afternoon, the Queen’s coffin will be moved in a convoy from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to a Royal Air Force aircraft at Edinburgh Airport. The plane carrying the Queen’s coffin will arrive in the evening at RAF Northolt, outside of London, according to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s coffin will then be transported in a vehicle convoy to Buckingham Palace. It will be placed in the palace’s Bow Room when it arrives. The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, will accompany her mother’s coffin.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO