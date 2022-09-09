ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Targets Putin's 'Desperate' Use of Iran's Drones

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

The United States has sanctioned multiple Iranian drone producers for aiding the Russian military, warning other nations not to support or develop any equipment that benefits Ukraine's "desperate" enemy.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against three Iranian companies and one individual involved in the development and production of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a press release that the U.S. "will not hesitate" to target UAV producers that contribute to Middle Eastern terrorist proxies and regional destabilization.

"Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls," Nelson said. "The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

In late August, the Pentagon confirmed Iran's shipment of drones to Russia, with military experts expressing caution as to their viability due to required training and their unknown accuracy in shooting moving targets, such as U.S.-supplied High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1G8e_0houJ4kS00
Iran's shipment of drones to use against Ukrainian forces is part of a blossoming relationship between both heavily-sanctioned countries, experts say. Above, Russia servicemen display devises combating drones at the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum at the Russian Armed Forces' Patriot Park in Kubinka, outside Moscow, on August 16, 2022. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

Included in Thursday's sanctions are the Shahed series of drones, for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Aerospace Force and Navy. It was reported in August that Iran showcased two models of drones—Shahed-129 and Shahed-191—to Russia in June.

The Shahed-129 is said to travel farther and carry heavier loads than the Turkish-supplied Bayraktar TB2 drone provided to Ukrainian forces. However, the Bayrakter drones are reportedly faster and able to travel for a greater amount of time.

Ukrainian military officials have questioned the quality of the Iranian-made drones. Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said previous sanctions imposed on Iran may impact product quality.

Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute, told Newsweek on Friday that he "very much" doubts the effectiveness of these newly announced sanctions.

"This is the basic reality: The U.S. has put over a thousand sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities" from Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei down to defense-related producers, Vatanka said. "There isn't much the U.S. can sanction to make a difference to the overall approach of Iran. Drones are classified as Iran misbehaving or not respecting U.S. sanctions on Russia."

Meanwhile, he said Russia is "playing a whole different game" than Iran due to targeting European countries with energy-related threats, for example. Russia is overtaking the nation as the "most sanctioned in the history of man."

"Russia and Iran Have Moved Closer"

The burgeoning relationship between Iran and Russia has strengthened since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February.

"This is a relationship that for sure has been developing over the last few years, gradually becoming more intimate if you will," Vatanka said. "I think there's clearly a trend here where Russia has fallen out with the West; Russia and Iran have moved closer."

He initially called the delivery of Iranian drones "somewhat of a surprise" due to the assumption many had that Russia did not require such weapons after just six months of combat. Though, he did acknowledge Iran's "indigenous drone industry" that is void of traditional air force programs resulting from sanctions and a lack of money.

"What has resulted from this [Iran-Russia] relationship picking up speed are the sanctions on the Russians and finding ways to counter the sanctions—counter the sanctions the West is trying to impose on them. Iran is a place they can go."

Samuel Bendett, a Russia analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) and an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, told Newsweek that Iran's drone industry is "homegrown."

He called Iran "a very interesting case study for Russia" due to its ability to be under decades of U.S. surveillance yet able to bypass "massive sanctions" by utilizing third parties when necessary.

"Iran has been under U.S. sanctions for many decades and still developed its own domestic military industry, which is exemplified by a massive drone lineup that could be quite useful in modern war...Russia respects Iran for its ability to maintain defense and foreign policy and accomplish goals," Bendett said.

Vatanka warned about the financial dealings between both countries, however, saying the partnership is likely "perfect for a barter kind of deal."

He referred to the newest sanctions against Iranian drone producers as a "significant signal" to Iran or other nations like Turkey, Venezuela, or even China that may hypothetically consider selling arms to Russia.

"The sanctions are part of a broader set of tools and pressures the U.S. will put on countries to deter (such behavior), he said. "If we are entering Cold War 2.0—if this is gonna last decades, then Iran and Russia might actually be in a relationship that will consolidate, that will deepen, and have the United States as its target."

Comments / 3

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Ukraine War#Foreign Policy#National Security#Iranian#Russian#Uav#Middle Eastern#Pentagon#Shahed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Ukraine War Will 'Break Up' Modern Russia: Retired U.S. General

The ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath may result in the end of modern Russia as the world knows it, according to one retired U.S. general. Speaking to Newsweek, Ben Hodges, who was the commanding general of United States Army Europe, stressed the importance of being prepared for the potential "break up" of Russia "as it looks today."
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy