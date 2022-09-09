ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXoyi_0houIxjb00

U.S. Capitol. Credit: Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest.

The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who have been searching for ways to broaden abortion access in states where the procedure has been outlawed since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion in June. Abortion counseling and services would be provided to pregnant veterans and their beneficiaries in limited circumstances.

But Republicans have sharply criticized the VA for changing its longstanding no-abortions policy, with some pledging to keep the status quo.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said this week that because VA hospitals are linked to teaching hospitals, those health care providers will have physicians on staff with the medical knowledge to perform the procedure.

In addition, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Department of Justice would protect doctors from prosecution in states where abortion is now banned or heavily restricted.

“One of the strengths of VA health care is that every major VA hospital is affiliated with a teaching university, a medical university teaching facility,” Duckworth said. “So the skill, the ability to perform the procedures will be there.”

VA doctors also aren’t necessarily licensed in the state where they practice, she said, which means they likely would not face legal ramifications in states that have banned or restricted abortion.

VA doctors’ medical licenses could not be revoked for following VA abortion policy when it differs from state law “because many of them don’t have a license in that state because they are operating at the federal level,” Duckworth said.

Warren said she has “no doubt” that if a state’s attorney general or other prosecutor tries to put a VA health care provider in prison for acting in line with the VA’s new abortion policy, the U.S. Department of Justice would go to bat.

“The Department of Justice is there to defend the VA when the VA is acting in accordance with federal law,” Warren said.

Republicans vow to stop VA policy

Republicans pledged opposition. “This proposal is contrary to longstanding, settled law and a complete administrative overreach,” Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost, ranking member on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week. “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told AL.com that he plans to prosecute any health care provider who violates the state’s abortion law.

“I have no intention of abdicating my duty to enforce the Unborn Life Protection Act against any practitioner who unlawfully conducts abortions in the State of Alabama,” Marshall told AL.com in a statement. “The power of states to protect unborn life is settled.”

Alabama’s abortion law bans the procedure unless the woman’s life or health is at risk, meaning Marshall would likely be trying to prosecute VA-affiliated doctors who end pregnancies that were the result of rape or incest.

The sharp GOP criticism of the new abortion policy is expected to lead to court challenges. If upheld, it could mean that a future Republican president would push the VA to reverse course, banning all abortions once again.

Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, the top Republican on the panel that funds the VA, said Thursday he expects the court system may end up deciding whether the Biden administration had the authority to change the policy.

“In the past, we’ve had to carry legislation, specifically for in vitro fertilization. And now all of a sudden, they’re talking about abortion services at the VA, so I don’t think they have the authority to do it,” Boozman said.

The specific situations in which VA could provide abortion to ensure the life or health of the woman are “very vague,” Boozman said. “Because of that, I think I and many others are very concerned,” he said.

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who said shortly after the announcement the decision was “grotesque and illegal,” said this week that he expects a future Republican president would undo the policy if it lasts that long.

“Well, if the current president switched it, a future president could switch it back,” Rubio said.

Mexico City Policy

The flip-flopping on an abortion policy isn’t without precedent.

The so-called Mexico City Policy, or global gag rule, changes every time control of the White House moves from one party to the other.

Originally implemented by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy, when in place during Republican presidencies, prevents nongovernmental organizations operating in foreign countries from performing or actively promoting “abortion as a method of family planning” if they want to receive U.S. foreign aid dollars.

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said Thursday he believes the VA did have the authority to change its abortion policy “because the VA is charged with taking care of people.”

He, however, expects it will be challenged in court.

“I hope they’re unsuccessful because, quite frankly, then what the VA would have to do is say, ‘Look, there’s a medical procedure we can’t use, so you’ll have to die.’ I think that’d be a pretty horrible thing, especially since most of the people who work in the VA are there because of the veterans, they are not there for any other reason,” Tester said.

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said she expects Republicans will do “everything they can to stop” the VA from providing abortions for patients whose life or health is at risk, or those that are the result of rape or incest.

She said she’s confident the VA has the authority to terminate pregnancies.

“They are going to provide abortions until a court order or some legal proceeding tells them they can’t do it,” she said. “But until then they can do it. They will do it.”

The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After Congress and President Joe Biden approved a massive spending bill to allow Medicare to negotiate cheaper drug prices with pharmaceutical companies starting in 2026, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over delays in the state’s own plan to import cheaper medicine from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed the Canada initiative […] The post FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden in a Thursday night speech to a crowd of party faithful promoted legislation passed by the Democratic Congress and attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump for defending rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence,” […] The post Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week, with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Florida Phoenix

Abortion clinics ask FL Supreme Court to expedite review of 15-week ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The abortion providers challenging Florida’s 15-week abortion ban asked the Florida Supreme Court on Friday to block enforcement of the law — and to do so quickly because of the harm the ban is doing to their patients. In pleadings filed with the justices, the providers asked the high court to overrule an order by […] The post Abortion clinics ask FL Supreme Court to expedite review of 15-week ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TEXAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tennessee on Thursday became the latest state in the nation to ban abortion, implementing a strict new law with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies while subjecting doctors who choose to perform lifesaving abortions to the risk of criminal prosecution. The state’s Human Life Protection Act is among the toughest abortion bans […] The post Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
John Boozman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Mike Bost
Person
Marco Rubio
Florida Phoenix

Providers make their case to FL Supreme Court on preserving abortion access

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court should take up an appeal against the state’s 15-week abortion ban because of a lower appeals court’s disregard of settled law allowing abortion providers to challenge restrictions on behalf of their patients, a group of clinics argue in court papers filed Thursday. The providers, including Planned Parenthood affiliates, filed motions before […] The post Providers make their case to FL Supreme Court on preserving abortion access appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis remains cautious on abortion; Fried says FL women need to know what governor will do

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With polls open across Florida on primary election day, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed himself a brief gesture toward Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried during a Florida Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee on Tuesday: He crossed over to her and said, “Good luck.” Fried is running for the Democratic nominee for governor, and if she wins, she’d face […] The post DeSantis remains cautious on abortion; Fried says FL women need to know what governor will do appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several U.S. House members from Florida held on to their congressional seats on Tuesday, but others will need to keep campaigning for the November 8 general election, election data show. For example, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, in the Panhandle, overcame two Republican candidates in the primary election for District 1, even after he made Twitter […] The post FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democrats appealed to the national party and donor network on Wednesday, following Charlie Crist’s win in the gubernatorial primary and Val Demings’ coronation in the party’s Senate primary: Don’t give up on us. The fear is that those much-needed deep pockets of money might not be open to them, what with concerns over Gov. […] The post Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospitals#Abortion Law#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Democrats#The U S Senate#Va#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#The Department Of Justice
Florida Phoenix

Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Wilkes-Barre

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —  President Joe Biden knocked defenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol while touting his recent public safety policy wins in a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. “You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection,” Biden said. The president also referenced the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence […] The post Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Florida Phoenix

Some Republican candidates shy from specifics of federal abortion law positions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the campaign trail, Iowa Democratic congressional candidates say their Republican opponents want to fully ban abortion in Iowa and nationwide – but many GOP candidates competing in the November election shy away from outlining specific policies. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s campaign released a video advertisement of her opponent, state Sen. Zach Nunn, raising his […] The post Some Republican candidates shy from specifics of federal abortion law positions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LAW
Florida Phoenix

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maxwell Alejandro Frost is a Florida Democrat from a younger generation. He’s garnered attention from popular progressives from the Democratic Party and other organizations, and he’s earned a reputation by some groups as a fearless leader who is running for Congress. But can he win a U.S. House seat in November to represent District 10 […] The post At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Todos Con Demings: Val Demings seeks support from FL Hispanic voters; will her message resonate?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times More than three months ago, U.S. Rep. Val Demings unveiled a crucial initiative to address issues surrounding Latino voters, a key voting bloc that could impact the outcome of the U.S. Senate race in Florida and help her unseat a GOP incumbent who is Latino. But will Demings’ messaging resonate with Hispanic voters at the […] The post Todos Con Demings: Val Demings seeks support from FL Hispanic voters; will her message resonate? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy