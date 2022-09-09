ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian president backs North Macedonia's EU membership bid

By Via AP news wire
 5 days ago

Italian president Sergio Mattarella on Friday joined a long list of officials voicing support for North Macedonia joining the European Union together with other Western Balkan countries.

“Without the entry of the countries from the Western Balkans ... unification of the continent will not be completed,” Mattarella said at a press conference in Skopje with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski.

Six Western Balkan nations are at different stages on their paths toward membership of the 27-member EU. North Macedonia and Albania started membership negotiations in July, while Serbia and Montenegro have made the greatest progress.

For all, the process — seen as important in diminishing Russian influence in the region — is expected to take years.

Mattarella paid an official visit to North Macedonia Friday for talks with the country’s leadership, and addressed lawmakers in Parliament.

The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Zelensky hurt in car accident after visiting newly liberated city

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was hurt after being involved in a car accident.Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The Ukrainian president suffered minor injuries and the cause of the accident is being investigated. Mr Zelensky travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel's Netanyahu campaigns aboard bulletproof 'Bibibus'

Props are a familiar part of Benjamin Netanyahu's repertoire when delivering public speeches — from cartoon bombs at the United Nations to a wall of CDs and binders supposedly seized from Iran by Mossad agents. Now, the former prime minister — famed for his flare for the dramatic — is hitting the campaign trail with a new shtick. Behold: the Bibibus.The bizarre bulletproof vehicle is part popemobile, part movie set and 100% vintage Netanyahu. As Israel heads to the polls for the fifth time in under four years, the veteran politician is using the Bibibus to attract passionate crowds...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Australian PM supports Charles continuing climate advocacy

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III continuing to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch would be “perfectly acceptable.” Albanese was speaking ahead of an Australian delegation’s scheduled departure from Sydney on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Albanese said the new king would decide whether he continued to advocate for reduced greenhouse gas emissions has he had done for years as a prince. “It’s important that the monarchy distance from party political issues. But there are issues like climate change where I think if he chooses to continue to make statements in that area, I think that is perfectly acceptable,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II
The Independent

Cambodia begins treason trial of 37 opposition figures

Cambodian activists and former opposition lawmakers accused of trying to help an exiled political candidate return home stood trial on treason charges Thursday with few of the defendants in attendance.Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy and several top leaders of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party were among those absent, being either in exile or in hiding to escape what they deem to be political persecution. Just three of the 37 defendants showed up for the hearing in the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, defense lawyer Sam Sokong said.The CNRP was disbanded just ahead of the 2018 general election by a...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

