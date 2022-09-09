ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.

The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The King’s message to the duke and duchess, who are currently in the UK, comes after the couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 and relocated to California.

Since departing from the royal family, the duke and duchess have spoken candidly about the tense relationships they have with Prince Harry’s relatives, with the couple sharing a number of shocking claims with Oprah Winfrey about their time as working royals during a wide-ranging interview last year.

However, Prince Harry had remained close with his grandmother, the late Queen, with the duke and duchess making their first joint return to the UK in April, when they stopped by Windsor Castle to visit the monarch, before travelling to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The couple also returned to the UK in June for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

On Thursday, amid concerns for the Queen’s health, Prince Harry flew to Scotland to join other members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle. The duke’s flight landed shortly after the palace announced the Queen had died “peacefully” at her Scotland home, where she was surrounded by family members.

The duke, who was not joined in Scotland by Meghan, returned to London on Friday morning, with the couple expected to remain in the UK until the Queen’s funeral.

During the King’s speech, he also addressed his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the monarch revealing that the royal couple will be granted the titles the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” the King said. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

More follows...

Lady21
4d ago

Harry and Megan don't return to Buckingham...Titles are not worth it! Give and show your condolences 🙏 and continue to bounce away from that evil palace!

