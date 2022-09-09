ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles expresses ‘love’ for Prince Harry and Meghan in national address

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gfTn_0houIYrY00

King Charles III expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as sovereign.

In a pre-recorded television address, the King wished them well “as they continue to build their lives overseas” after confirming Prince William ’s new royal titles.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

In his speech, the King also paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying she had “warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people”.

Comments / 0

