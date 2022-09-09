ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets Title; Zach Gilford To Recur In Paramount+ Series

By Denise Petski
 5 days ago
Paramount+’s upcoming Criminal Minds revival now has an official title. Criminal Minds: Evolution , from ABC Signature and CBS Studios, is set to premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+. Zach Gilford also has been tapped to recur in a season-long arc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.

In Criminal Minds: Evoluation , the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Gilford will play Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders ) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

Gilford, known for his role as QB Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, most recently appeared in Netflix’s Midnight Mass horror series, as well as Good Girls and LA’s Finest. His recent film credits include The Purge: Anarchy and Boy Genius , and he’ll be seen in the upcoming Lifetime film The Disappearance of Cari Farver. Gilford is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.

COMICS
