Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago
Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech .

The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday.

A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock.

On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last words heard by viewers watching the episode in at least some Eastern time markets today. In New York, the episode began at noon today, an hour earlier than its usual 1 p.m. slot.

Thursday’s episode was bumped from its time slot entirely by live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death . NBC re-aired the Thursday episode at 3 a.m. Friday.

‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ To Release Soundtrack From Peacock Spinoff

DOOL launched on NBC in 1965, and in August the network announced that the soap would move to Peacock exclusively beginning Sept. 12. From that point on, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily with the show’s library already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

NBC will fill the DOOL slot with NBC News Daily.

The soap has recently tweeted video instructions on how to watch on Peacock:

