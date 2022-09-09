ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vH3fY_0houHmEd00

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall .

Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfB9q_0houHmEd00 Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “ greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID, “the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

The team in question includes veteran cast members Joe Mantegna (David), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope), Aisha Tyler (Tara), Adam Rodriguez (Luke) and Paget Brewster (Emily). As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be reprising their roles as Spencer and Matt, respectively.

Gilford’s post- FNL TV credits include L.A.’s Finest , Good Girls and, most recently, Midnight Mass .

In officially confirming Criminal Minds ‘ comeback back in July, Paramount+ president Nicole Clemens said in a statement, “For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime — thrillingly. The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

Longtime Criminal Minds showrunner/EP Erica Messer will be back to oversee the revival, with Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour returning as writers/executive producers.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 8

Candace Keesee Peña
3d ago

NO HOTCH NO WATCH! The show went to crap when he was fired. They brought in so many to try and replace him and ratings still plummeted and then canceled. So now they are trying again 🙄 😒 😑

Reply(1)
2
Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'

Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantegna
Person
Paget Brewster
Person
Carol Kane
Person
Adam Rodriguez
Person
Zach Gilford
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
Matthew Gray Gubler
Person
Daniel Henney
Person
Kirsten Vangsness
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Minds#Series Finale#Fnl Vet Joins Cast#Paramount
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO

Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy