Rhode Island Primary: What you need to know

By Adriana Rozas Rivera, Shaun Towne
 5 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Rhode Island will have a final chance to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election this upcoming Tuesday, if they didn’t already vote by mail or early in person.

How to Vote » | Key Local Races »

SAVE THIS PAGE: Real-Time Election Results

Here’s what you need to know before making your choice .

How to Vote

Registered voters who want to cast their ballot in person can vote early or on primary day, Sept. 13.

Individuals who applied for mail-in voting, but have not returned their ballots yet, are encouraged to drop their ballots off in person. Mail-in ballots must reach the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots can be dropped off at a ballot drop box or in person at the Board of Elections .

Find your polling location »

Key Local Races

Governor

Rhode Islanders will soon decide who’ll have the state’s top job for the next four years.

Will incumbent Gov. Dan McKee win his first full term? Or will one of his Democratic challengers knock him out in the September primary?

  • Dan McKee (D) [incumbent]
  • Matt Brown (D)
  • Helena Foulkes (D)
  • Nellie Gorbea (D)
  • Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)
  • Ashley Kalus (R)
  • Jonathan Riccitelli (R)
  • Zachary Hurwitz (I)
  • Paul Rianna Jr. (I)

Meet the Candidates: Rhode Island Governor »
Watch: RI Governor Democratic Primary Debate »

( Story continues below the video. )

U.S. House District 1

  • David Cicilline (D) [incumbent]
  • Allen Waters (R)

U.S. House District 2

The current holder of this seat, Congressman Jim Langevin, announced earlier this year that he’s calling it quits after 11 terms in office.

  • Omar Bah (D)
  • Spencer Dickinson (D)
  • Joy Fox (D)
  • Allan Fung (R)
  • Seth Magaziner (D)
  • Sarah Morgenthau (D)
  • David Segal (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos faces several challengers as she seeks to win her first full term . The former Providence City Council president was selected by Gov. Dan McKee after he succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo in March 2021.

  • Sabina Matos (D) [incumbent]
  • Aaron Guckian (R)
  • Ross McCurdy (I)
  • Cynthia Mendes (D)
  • Paul Pence (R)
  • Deb Ruggiero (D)

Meet the Candidates: Rhode Island Lt. Governor »
Watch: Lt. Governor Primary Debate (D) »

Attorney General

  • Peter Neronha (D) [incumbent]
  • Chas Calenda (R)

Secretary of State

  • Gregg Amore (D)
  • Stephanie Beauté (D)
  • Pat Cortellessa (R)

General Treasurer

  • James Diossa (D)
  • James Lathrop (R)
  • Stefan Pryor (D)

Watch: RI General Treasurer Primary Debate (D) »

Providence Mayor

Current Mayor Jorge Elorza is term-limited, so voters in the capital city will choose a new mayor this fall.

  • Gonzalo Cuervo (D)
  • Nirva LaFortune (D)
  • Brett Smiley (D)

Watch: Providence Mayoral Debate »

