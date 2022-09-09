ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers to honor late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decal

By Lou Di Pietro
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor the late Dwayne Haskins this season by wearing a decal with his No. 3 on the backs of their helmets.

The tribute was announced Friday morning on Twitter by Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten:

Haskins was killed last April when he was struck and killed on a Florida highway while walking to get gas, and his autopsy revealed a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

The Commanders’ first-round pick in 2019 out of Ohio State, Haskins spent two seasons in Washington and joined the Steelers in 2021, but did not appear in a game in Pittsburgh.

