Gamespot
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Future State: Gotham
It's Bruce Wayne versus Jace Fox versus Dick Grayson vs. Damian Wayne versus Hush for the right to call themselves Batman! While Jason Todd and Hunter Panic face off against Oracle and Talia! And whoever wins must face the return of a sinister evil that wants to destroy all of Gotham City! Don't expect everyone to survive this!
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
How WoW: Dragonflight's Dragons Are Pushing Blizzard's MMO Into The Modern Era
Dragons have always played an important role in World of Warcraft, and after largely being pushed to the sidelines in more recent expansions, Dragonflight is set to bring back some of the MMORPG's most iconic draconic characters in a big way. And although it does feel like a nostalgic throwback in some ways, Dragonflight, more so than any other WoW expansion in recent history, feels distinctly modern.
Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming
Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath
Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
X-Men '92: House of XCII #5
It all ends here - the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all - Jubilee - to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types
Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
Adventuregame Comics #1 - Vol. 1: Leviathan
Make choices to defeat a mysterious sea monster in the first of a new series of innovative, interactive graphic novels from the award-winning creator of Meanwhile. Adventuregame Comics is a new series of interactive graphic novels in the vein of Jason Shiga's hit graphic novel Meanwhile. Readers follow the story from panel to panel using tubes that connect them, and sometimes the path will split, giving readers the chance to choose how the story unfolds.
Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend
Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
Halo Season 1 Release Date And Special Features Revealed
Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo TV series will be available for home video release November 15 in limited-edition 4K UHD steelbook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. IGN was first to report. After nearly a decade, the Halo television series debuted earlier this year--and even before the first episode aired, Paramount...
Amazing Spider-Man #9
Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation!. That's right - the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!
Iron Man #23 - Buy the Four
Operating in stealth mode with Jim Rhodes, Iron Man has landed in Macau and immersed himself in SOURCE CONTROL - the worst black market of stolen and illegal technology - all in order to organize a backroom buy of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. It's going to require Tony Stark-level capital and strategy, but SPYMASTER may have a different buyer - and a wicked double cross - at the ready in order to pull the rug out from under Iron Man's boots. It seems someone else is willing to pay top dollar for those rings and is ready to pull them out of Iron Man's dead hands if they have to...THE COBALT MAN.
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
David Harbour To Star In Gran Turismo Movie
David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, is reportedly set to star in Sony's movie adaptation of the Gran Turismo racing game series. Deadline was the first to report. It's not yet known what role Harbour will be taking on in the film, which Neill Blomkamp (District...
