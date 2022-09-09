1 / 20 July 2016 marks the month when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first date which was set up by a mutual friend. 2 / 20 Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in November 2016 to quell racist and sexist statements made against Markle. 3 / 20 In October 2016, news publications began picking up on their romance and how deeply the couple were in love. 4 / 20 Harry and Markle made their first trip together to Botswana in August 2017, and this is where their relationship flourished. 5 / 20 On the cover story for Vanity Fair, Markle officially broke her silence about her happy relationship with Harry in September 2017. 6 / 20 Prince Harry introduced Markle to the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in September 2017. 7 / 20.

