U.K.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
ohmymag.co.uk

Emmy Awards 2022: This is what Jesse Armstrong said about King Charles III

The world was truly their stage on Monday (September 12) when the entire team of Succession won four major awards, including the Best Drama Series, at the coveted Emmy Awards 2022. The series was nominated under 25 categories, the highest number of nominations this year, and members of the team...
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship in pictures: Find out how it all started

1 / 20 July 2016 marks the month when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first date which was set up by a mutual friend. 2 / 20 Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in November 2016 to quell racist and sexist statements made against Markle. 3 / 20 In October 2016, news publications began picking up on their romance and how deeply the couple were in love. 4 / 20 Harry and Markle made their first trip together to Botswana in August 2017, and this is where their relationship flourished. 5 / 20 On the cover story for Vanity Fair, Markle officially broke her silence about her happy relationship with Harry in September 2017. 6 / 20 Prince Harry introduced Markle to the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in September 2017. 7 / 20.
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald's to shut every UK store on September 19, here's why

McDonald’s made its announcement via its social media page. In their post, they wrote that on 19 September, all the McDonald's branches in the UK will remain closed from midnight until 5 PM. There will also be no deliveries during this time period. McDonald's post stated that closing the...
ohmymag.co.uk

World Cup 2022: Here's how you can watch all the games in Qatar this winter

ITV will be screening England’s second fixture, against the USA. The sharing of coverage between terrestrial channels has gone on for over 50 years with BBC said to have had the first pick this year. Diplomatic relations. The Three Lions game against Group B rivals Iran is an intriguing...
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Warning issued to millions as £20 and £50 notes will no longer be valid

Are you still using paper £20 and £50 notes? You have just over three weeks left before you won’t be able to use them anymore. The Bank of England has announced that paper £20 and £50 banknotes will only be in circulation and have legal tender status until 30 September, as reported by News Shopper. The Bank is urging anyone in possession of these notes to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office prior to the end of September.
ECONOMY

