Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne: Poll reveals the public wants the Princess Royal to be Queen
Over the years, Princess Anne has developed a reputation as one of the most hard-working and dutiful members of the Royal Family. In 2021 alone, the Princess Royal undertook no less than 387 official engagements – two more than her older brother, King Charles III. Making history – again...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen’s funeral: Will Prince Andrew or Prince Harry wear their military uniforms?
As with the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021, Prince Harry will not wear military attire to any ceremony during the mourning period, despite serving ten years with the British Armed Forces. However, a small exception was made for the Duke of York. Prince Harry’s military career. As stated...
ohmymag.co.uk
Have Prince Harry and Prince William finally buried the hatchet? Not everyone is convinced
The reportedly feuding brothers, accompanied by their wives, appeared side by side at a Windsor Castle walkabout. After viewing the floral tributes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left in the same car as the Prince and Princess of Wales. United in grief. The Independentreports that a royal source confirmed...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen: Petition for her death anniversary to be a bank holiday has over 100,000 signatures
Over 100,000 people have signed a petition asking for a new bank holiday to honour Queen Elizabeth II. The campaign suggests holding a Queen Elizabeth II Day on September 8 – Queen Elizabeth II’s death day – to commemorate her passing and 70 years as the head of state of the United Kingdom.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's will to remain a secret for 90 years: Her wealth may upset the public
Queen Elizabeth II was often referred to as the wealthiest woman in the whole world. She held enormous wealth in the forms of investments, art, jewels and real estate from decades of colonial rule. However, no one knows the real value of her wealth and it looks like no one will ever get to know it.
ohmymag.co.uk
Emmy Awards 2022: This is what Jesse Armstrong said about King Charles III
The world was truly their stage on Monday (September 12) when the entire team of Succession won four major awards, including the Best Drama Series, at the coveted Emmy Awards 2022. The series was nominated under 25 categories, the highest number of nominations this year, and members of the team...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry: Rumours suggest 'tell-all' memoir is still on track for Autumn release, is it true?
In July, Prince Harry and ghost-writer Moehringer had finished the final draft of the Duke’s memoirs. But with no official release date and it still being unavailable to pre-order, questions are being raised about whether the Prince has had a change of heart. What can we expect from the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship in pictures: Find out how it all started
1 / 20 July 2016 marks the month when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first date which was set up by a mutual friend. 2 / 20 Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in November 2016 to quell racist and sexist statements made against Markle. 3 / 20 In October 2016, news publications began picking up on their romance and how deeply the couple were in love. 4 / 20 Harry and Markle made their first trip together to Botswana in August 2017, and this is where their relationship flourished. 5 / 20 On the cover story for Vanity Fair, Markle officially broke her silence about her happy relationship with Harry in September 2017. 6 / 20 Prince Harry introduced Markle to the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in September 2017. 7 / 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald's to shut every UK store on September 19, here's why
McDonald’s made its announcement via its social media page. In their post, they wrote that on 19 September, all the McDonald's branches in the UK will remain closed from midnight until 5 PM. There will also be no deliveries during this time period. McDonald's post stated that closing the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince William's new title comes with £1 billion property portfolio and even bigger responsibilities
In his first address to the public, King Charles III created Prince William Prince of Wales. The Duke of Cambridge also automatically inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall and all that goes with it. The Duchy of Cornwall. ITV News reports that the Duchy of Cornwall’s 1337 charter states...
ohmymag.co.uk
World Cup 2022: Here's how you can watch all the games in Qatar this winter
ITV will be screening England’s second fixture, against the USA. The sharing of coverage between terrestrial channels has gone on for over 50 years with BBC said to have had the first pick this year. Diplomatic relations. The Three Lions game against Group B rivals Iran is an intriguing...
Reuters
Climate change likely made Pakistan's extreme rainfall more intense -study
LONDON (Reuters) - The torrential monsoon that has submerged more than a third of Pakistan was a one in a hundred-year event likely made more intense by climate change, scientists said on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Flaming meteor streaks across the UK night sky: Witnesses claim it was 'so low you could hear it'
Some UK residents were the unsuspecting bystanders to a cosmic event which they would definitely remember for the rest of their life. On 14 September, a huge meteor was spotted streaking through the night sky by people in their homes and backyards. Reports of sightings have since emerged from across the UK.
ohmymag.co.uk
Warning issued to millions as £20 and £50 notes will no longer be valid
Are you still using paper £20 and £50 notes? You have just over three weeks left before you won’t be able to use them anymore. The Bank of England has announced that paper £20 and £50 banknotes will only be in circulation and have legal tender status until 30 September, as reported by News Shopper. The Bank is urging anyone in possession of these notes to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office prior to the end of September.
Comments / 0