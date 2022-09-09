Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
NMU Narrows Field Of Presidential Candidates To Four Finalists
The result of an extensive national search for the next president of Northern Michigan University has produced four candidates who will be visiting Northern’s campus between September 15 and 22. Each candidate will be on campus for two days of sessions with a wide variety of groups and individuals....
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Family Health Center Adds New Doctor
Gregory Jones, MD, has joined the team of family medicine and addiction medicine providers at Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center (UGL). Dr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science and his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry Degrees from Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan in 2013 and then went on to complete his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan in 2018. Following this, Dr. Jones completed his Family Medicine Residency at the University of Utah Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Superior Watershed Partnership Has Energy Assistance Available
Many agencies have exhausted their resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program (SWP MEAP) has funding for a limited time to assist Upper Peninsula residents with their heat and electric costs. SWP urges Upper Peninsula residents struggling with paying their heat and electric bills to contact the SWP MEAP Energy and Climate Office for assistance with home energy bills and energy efficiency services at 906-273-2742.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette County Health Department Has COVID Boosters
The Marquette County Health Department on Tuesday said that it has received a supply of the new updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. They have appointments available for both the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Some local pharmacies may also have the vaccine available as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Events To Recycle Tires Planned In Delta County
If you live in Gladstone or Delta County’s Maple Ridge Township, you can do it for free later this and next week. The Maple Ridge event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rock Lions Club parking lot. The Gladstone event is...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary School Has New Garden
The Ishpeming Lions accompanied by Lions from all over the Upper Peninsula spent this Sunday, September 11, building twelve Raised Bed Gardens at The Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. The District 10 Lions of the Upper Peninsula established Partridge Creek Farm as an officially sponsored project in 2016 and appointed...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Kayak Launch Donated For Escanaba’s Ludington Park
Mrs. Mary Blasier donated a kayak launch to the City of Escanaba. The kayak launch is located over the Aronson Island Bridge to the right by the first parking lot in Ludington Park. Signage will be installed in the near future. Mrs. Mary Blasier stated, “The kayak launch was installed...
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-28 Bridge In Alger County Down To One Lane Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work Wednesday, Sept. 14, requiring a lane closure on the M-28 bridge over Sand River in Alger County. One alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radioresultsnetwork.com
Billie’s Celebrates Grand Opening Of Store In Iron Mountain
A new business has opened in Iron Mountain. The following is a press release from the Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce to welcome Billie’s:. Billie’s, family owned and operated by Mariah Schewe and family, celebrated their grand opening by hosting a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.
Comments / 0