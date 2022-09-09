ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Most Popular Game Day Appetizer

By Logan DeLoye
700WLW
700WLW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vdo7m_0houGD4T00
Photo: Getty Images

After waiting patiently for months, football season is finally upon us, and what better way to celebrate game day than with good food and good friends. Nothing pairs with football quite like your favorite beverage and a hearty appetizer. Many of these foods are enjoyed throughout football season, and take special precedence during the Super Bowl. Popular game day appetizers include buffalo chicken dip, chili, wings, bbq, and various layered dips with chips.

According to drgnews , the most popular game day appetizer that Ohioans enjoy during football season is cheese ball. This game day dip is so unique that it does not rank as the favorite for any other state.

Here is what drgnews had to say about compiling the data to find the most popular game day food in each state :

"In a recent survey, 37% of men say they gain weight during the football season . . . and over half of them gain over 10 pounds. There’s some new Google Trends data on which foods are especially popular in each state . . . and six states are all about buffalo chicken dip, while four others prefer 7-layer dip. Chili is popular in three states . . . as is charcuterie and birria tacos."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Appetizers#Google Trends#Food Drink
700WLW

President Biden Headed To Ohio

President Joe Biden is headed to Ohio Friday morning (September 8) for the groundbreaking at the $20 billion Intel semiconductor site, according to Cleveland-19 News. President Biden will join Governor Mike DeWine and Intel executives in Licking County for the groundbreaking at the company's historic semiconductor manufacturing site. According to Intel, they will built two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in central Ohio by the year 2025. The project is the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio's history.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
770
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy