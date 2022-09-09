ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph Post

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

KANSAS CITY —A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school...
STOCKTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Upstream drought has dropped Missouri River by a foot

Prolonged drought in the upstream Missouri River basin has triggered a reduction of water flowing into the Missouri River, lowering the river level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the water level a full foot from Nebraska City to Kansas City, which he says will have an impact on navigation this fall.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
St. Joseph Post

Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl

FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
FERGUSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights

TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike

CHICAGO — Amtrak is canceling the Southwest Chief that travels across Kansas and many other long-distance routes as the rail carrier continues to assess the ongoing freight rail management - labor contract negotiations, according to a media release. Railroad workers are prepared to go on strike later this week,...
KANSAS STATE
