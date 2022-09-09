Read full article on original website
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
KANSAS CITY —A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school...
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest Missouri. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are families that are not talking to each...
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
Founding member of Senate conservative caucus explores '24 run for Mo. governor
Eigel barred from running for Senate again due to term limits. Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel, a St. Charles County Republican who helped establish a faction of GOP senators that tied the legislature in procedural knots over the last two years, is exploring a run for governor. Eigel announced his intentions...
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Gov. Parson appoints Tubbs as 4th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Brain Tubbs of Mound City as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit. Tubbs currently operates his own private law practice. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and agribusiness as well as a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Missouri Department of Conservation looks to clear out species of invasive carp
A number of invasive carp species have taken over the Lower Grand River and now the Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to remove them. Invasive carp come in a variety of species, the most common locally is the Bighead Carp. They reproduce easily, often crowding the rivers. Missouri Department...
KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Upstream drought has dropped Missouri River by a foot
Prolonged drought in the upstream Missouri River basin has triggered a reduction of water flowing into the Missouri River, lowering the river level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the water level a full foot from Nebraska City to Kansas City, which he says will have an impact on navigation this fall.
Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl
FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
Kansas AG candidates diverge on Supreme Court selection reform
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for attorney general in Kansas disagree on whether the state Constitution ought to be amended to give the Kansas Senate veto power over a governor’s nominees for the Kansas Supreme Court. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said Kansas should adopt the federal model...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike
CHICAGO — Amtrak is canceling the Southwest Chief that travels across Kansas and many other long-distance routes as the rail carrier continues to assess the ongoing freight rail management - labor contract negotiations, according to a media release. Railroad workers are prepared to go on strike later this week,...
🎥 Moran encourages a resolution to avoid railroad strike
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world, according to a statement from his office. “In my state, the harvest...
St. Joseph-based Air Guard flew relief missions indirectly tied to war in Ukraine
A couple of military aircraft from the Air National Guard base in St. Joseph flew missions in Europe this summer, indirectly tied to European efforts to aid those suffering from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Colonel John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Group, says the unit based at Rosecrans...
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
