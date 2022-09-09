While many people gear down after Labor Day, looking forward to some much needed post-summer relaxation, others have their minds on other, more chic plans–New York Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week brings in people from all over the world–from models and celebrities to those just looking to get a sneak peak at the latest designer trends–and the city becomes filled with designer pop-ups, store events, and tons of photographers snapping photos of NYC’s iconic street fashion. But, truth be told, this week can be a bit daunting for those just looking to dip their toes in the fashion world. Well, have no fear! Here is your ultimate guide to New York Fashion Week, filled with everything you need to know to make the most of all the flashy, fashionable fun.

First of all, what exactly is New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a seasonal event which happens each year in February and September. It was created as a way to for designers to showcase their creations through presentations and runway shows for fashion editors and journalists, store buyers, celebrities, and consumers to preview their collections.

When is it?

This September, NYFW runs from the 9th through the 14th.

Where is it?

Spring Studios at 50 Varick Street is functioning as the main headquarters for this season’s fashion week, but various designers will also host their own runway shows throughout NYC.

How can I get tickets?

When it comes to NYFW shows, there are both industry shows, and shows which are open to the public. While industry shows are limited to buyers or those who work for the press for the most part, you can snag tickets to some of the public shows here .

NYFW also curates their own designer packages you can purchase from their website that includes VIP experiences such as itinerary planning, a seat in the front row, and meet-and-greet events, though these tickets come with a hefty price tag.

Where else can I watch it?

If you’re unable to make it in person you can still catch some of the best looks from fashion week through the Runway 360 digital hub , where all runway presentations will be streamed. Many designers and fashion houses will also livestream their own shows on their social media accounts.

The full schedule of events on Runway 360 can be found here .

Which shows should I keep an eye on?

This September at NYFW, definitely keep an eye both on Tommy Hilfiger and PUMA, who are returning to NYFW after three year and five year hiatuses respectively.

Hilfiger will unveil the latest “See Now, Buy Now” Fall 2022 collection through an interactive experience taking place on September 11th at 7 p.m., according to a press release .

Where should I grab a bite to eat during NYFW?

If you can squeeze in some time to enjoy a sit-down meal during fashion week, there are a few spots NYC spots that are good to have on your radar. YOSHINO is one of NY’s latest sushi spots and is the U.S. debut of one of Japan’s most respected Sushi Masters, while Mollusca is a recently opened seafood restaurant in the Meatpacking District that serves their signature dish of Mussels along with 35 different sauces!

For more dining ideas, some other highlights include:

The Oval – for a 30-seat seven-course pasta tasting menu.

Jungsik – for a nine-course signature menu of New Korean cuisine.

CHEF GUO – for a combination of Chinese Imperial cooking and Classic Western cuisine.

Limani New York – for Greek-Mediterranean in the heart of Rockefeller Center.

What else is there to know?