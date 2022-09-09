ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table

VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
VIVIAN, LA
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport

Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Crews respond to fire at Shreveport country club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a basement...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council

SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was rushed to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Two officers fired their weapons during the incident the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Ashley...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:. And Congressman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Enoch Stomp’s Vineyard Villas

(Loving Living Local)- Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Wine located in Harleton, Texas offer on-site lodging accommodations in their luxurious villas affectionately known as the Verdot and the Petit Verdot. These individual villas situated behind the back pond offer beautiful vineyard views and a tranquil, East Texas-style escape from the...
HARLETON, TX

