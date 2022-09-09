Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table
VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
KSLA
Resolution honoring teen lost to gun violence presented by Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Devin Myers is being recognized for their work to end violence. Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player who was gunned down on a street near his home earlier in 2022. On Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), Myers’ mother joined KSLA’s Domonique...
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
KTAL
Crews respond to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a basement...
KTBS
Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council
SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
KTAL
Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was rushed to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Two officers fired their weapons during the incident the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Ashley...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
KTAL
Jonetta Kaiser of Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ talks show premiere, Louisiana ties
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The star of NBC Peacock’s upcoming series “Vampire Academy” visited the morning show to talk about what fans can expect. Jonetta Kaiser portrays librarian Sonya Karp in the streaming adaptation of the paranormal young adult romance series of the same name by author Richelle Meade.
KTAL
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
KNOE TV8
Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:. And Congressman...
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Enoch Stomp’s Vineyard Villas
(Loving Living Local)- Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Wine located in Harleton, Texas offer on-site lodging accommodations in their luxurious villas affectionately known as the Verdot and the Petit Verdot. These individual villas situated behind the back pond offer beautiful vineyard views and a tranquil, East Texas-style escape from the...
KTAL
Efforts to halt demolition plus health care latest at Shreveport City Council
The council heard from several locals including a real estate company who want to save Fair Grounds Field and rebuild it for the community. Plus the council asks about the latest information regarding the Health Care Trust Fund Board's decision regarding employee and retiree insurance coverage.
Comments / 2