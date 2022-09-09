UPDATE: Wanted fugitive was taken into custody

Friday 9/9/22 8:26 p.m.

In the late evening of Sept. 9, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies have taken Jordan into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement searching for wanted fugitive

Friday 9/9/22 11:46 a.m.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement continues to search for a wanted fugitive who ran from deputies late Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy of CCSO: 33-year-old Logun Jordan.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) attempted to serve an arrest warrant to 33-year-old Logun Jordan. He is described as being, 6’3″ and 180 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Jordan has also cut his hair shorter than shown in the above picture, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On Thursday, Sept. 8, deputies also attempted to apprehend Jordan in Fremont County, just north of the Custer County line. When deputies tried to make contact with the suspect, he left the area on a motorcycle into Custer County. Deputies said Jordan lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near County Road 66 and County Road 271. He then ran on foot in a northerly direction.

Both Custer and Fremont counties alerted those living in the local area to shelter in place while law enforcement searched for the fugitive. Law enforcement searched for two hours using drones, K9s and manpower.

During the search, a homeowner in the search area fired a pistol. The gunshot was unrelated to the wanted fugitive, and caused additional confusion for law enforcement. No individuals were injured by the shot.

In a second search, FCSO deputies returned to Jordan’s home, but were unable to locate him. An additional drone search was also conducted after dark using infrared cameras. The shelter-in-place alert was eventually lifted.

The suspect still remains at large and FCSO deputies remain in the area. CCSO said Jordan may have been picked up by a vehicle and transported out of the area before backup arrived.

If you see Jordan or have information about his location, call FCSO Sgt. Tilley at (719) 276-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.