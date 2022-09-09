ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PopCrush

TikToker Slammed for Jumping Onto Famous Prop at Popular Disney World Ride

A TikToker is being dragged online after uploading a video of herself hopping onto one of the props that is part of a Disney World ride. Emily Bleier, who posts to TikTok under the handle @embleier, shared a video of herself customizing her experience on Space Mountain. In the brief clip, she can be seen running around another person walking down a hallway. Bleier then climbs a barrier and sits down in the middle of a vignette that is designed to replicate a futuristic banquette.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopCrush

Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
PopCrush

Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids

Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Olivia Rodrigo’s $80 Merch Vest Says ‘Soup’ Instead of ‘Sour’

Fans are baffled and confused by Olivia Rodrigo's latest merch: a purple Sour-themed vest that appears to say "soup" rather than "sour." The $80 vest features Rodrigo's iconic Sour album cover photo, with her face covered in stickers, as well as bold text that runs into the vest's shoulder and cuts off the end of what's assumed to have been an "r."
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Luna
PopCrush

Man Planning Wedding to Inanimate Rag Doll Girlfriend (Yes, Really)

Finding love can be hard — so hard, in fact, that one man who grew tired of being single fell in love with a rag doll... which he now plans to marry in an official ceremony. According to user @montbk5959 on TikTok, he and his rag doll — named Natalia — have been together romantically for a year. The Mirror reports the pair even recently celebrated their anniversary.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

Who Is Controversial AI Rapper FN Meka?

Even AI celebrities can get canceled! Heralded as the first AI artist signed to a major label, virtual rapper FN Meka made headlines when he was signed — and promptly dropped — by Capitol Records. On Aug. 24, Capitol Record dropped FN Meka from its roster following accusations...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Disney Films#Concert Film#Local Life#Movie Info#Performance Info#Havingfun#Disney Plus Drops#Rebel#Club
PopCrush

High School Teacher Goes TikTok Viral With Elaborate Musical Reveal

This high school drama teacher took the TikTok trend of revealing his school's next spring musical day-by-day to another level. The trend started when teachers on TikTok showed themselves ripping down a musical a day from their whiteboards and desks until the final one was left standing. The videos typically get both students and viewers involved in making guesses and searching for clues in the classroom decor.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PopCrush

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be raising his supposed dating age limit. It's rumored he and Gigi Hadid are casually, non-exclusively dating after the actor, 47, was spotted hanging out with model, 27, in New York City. Photos showing DiCaprio and Hadid talking closely while attending an exclusive party have been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Speaks Out Against Misogynistic Fans

Erin Moriarty is fed up with the trolling that the fanbase for The Boys keeps throwing at her. It's extremely unfortunate to hear that so many people are missing the point of the show entirely. Most of the characters in the show are a deconstruction of typical superheroes, usually pulling apart a specific superhero trope. It also tackles themes of power, police brutality, white nationalism and extremist politics. It's not particularly subtle either. One of the characters is an actual Nazi.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
PopCrush

PopCrush

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy