A TikToker is being dragged online after uploading a video of herself hopping onto one of the props that is part of a Disney World ride. Emily Bleier, who posts to TikTok under the handle @embleier, shared a video of herself customizing her experience on Space Mountain. In the brief clip, she can be seen running around another person walking down a hallway. Bleier then climbs a barrier and sits down in the middle of a vignette that is designed to replicate a futuristic banquette.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO