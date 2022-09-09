Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
TikToker Slammed for Jumping Onto Famous Prop at Popular Disney World Ride
A TikToker is being dragged online after uploading a video of herself hopping onto one of the props that is part of a Disney World ride. Emily Bleier, who posts to TikTok under the handle @embleier, shared a video of herself customizing her experience on Space Mountain. In the brief clip, she can be seen running around another person walking down a hallway. Bleier then climbs a barrier and sits down in the middle of a vignette that is designed to replicate a futuristic banquette.
Fans React to Portrait of BTS’ Jimin On Display in the Louvre
BTS are no strangers to remarkable events, and this one is no exception. During the Focus Art Fair at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, a portrait of BTS' Jimin was displayed, drawing large crowds to the four-day exhibit. The portrait was part of a collection of work by South...
Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids
Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
Is Dua Lipa the ‘Cher of Our Generation’? ‘Believe’ Icon Weighs In on Stan Twitter Debate
Stan Twitter is notorious for discussing generation-defining artists and igniting fandom wars in the entertainment industry. This week, the debate is about Cher and Dua Lipa — and the "Believe" icon herself has something to say about it. When one fan on Twitter called Lipa the "Cher of our...
Olivia Rodrigo’s $80 Merch Vest Says ‘Soup’ Instead of ‘Sour’
Fans are baffled and confused by Olivia Rodrigo's latest merch: a purple Sour-themed vest that appears to say "soup" rather than "sour." The $80 vest features Rodrigo's iconic Sour album cover photo, with her face covered in stickers, as well as bold text that runs into the vest's shoulder and cuts off the end of what's assumed to have been an "r."
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Behold the Internet’s Latest Celebrity Conspiracy
This past weekend, the Venice Film Festival proved to be an amalgam of meme-able moments and curious speculation when it came to the Don't Worry Darling cast — but one conspiracy theory from the film's premiere really takes the cake. A video of Harry Styles allegedly, and perhaps accidentally,...
Man Planning Wedding to Inanimate Rag Doll Girlfriend (Yes, Really)
Finding love can be hard — so hard, in fact, that one man who grew tired of being single fell in love with a rag doll... which he now plans to marry in an official ceremony. According to user @montbk5959 on TikTok, he and his rag doll — named Natalia — have been together romantically for a year. The Mirror reports the pair even recently celebrated their anniversary.
Who Is Controversial AI Rapper FN Meka?
Even AI celebrities can get canceled! Heralded as the first AI artist signed to a major label, virtual rapper FN Meka made headlines when he was signed — and promptly dropped — by Capitol Records. On Aug. 24, Capitol Record dropped FN Meka from its roster following accusations...
Ozzy Osbourne ‘Fed Up’ With ‘Crazy’ Gun Violence and School Shootings in U.S., Going Home to U.K.
This week, Ozzy Osbourne indicated that he's moving back to his native U.K. from his longtime home in Los Angeles because of the amount of gun violence in the U.S. There have already been more than 300 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The ‘Macarena’ Lyrics Are Way Dirtier Than We Remembered
It was the summer of 1993: Neon scrunchies were in fashion, the movie theaters were packed with moviegoers eager to watch Jurassic Park and we were shaking our hips to the smash hit song "Macarena" at every party. It was a simpler, more innocent time — well, maybe not that...
High School Teacher Goes TikTok Viral With Elaborate Musical Reveal
This high school drama teacher took the TikTok trend of revealing his school's next spring musical day-by-day to another level. The trend started when teachers on TikTok showed themselves ripping down a musical a day from their whiteboards and desks until the final one was left standing. The videos typically get both students and viewers involved in making guesses and searching for clues in the classroom decor.
Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spit on Actor, Calls Rumor ‘Ridiculous’
After a viral video from the Venice Film Festival that made its rounds across the internet showed Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine as they sat in a theater, a representative for Pine is denying the rumor. "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of...
Kanye West Addresses Fake Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Instagram Post: ‘Not Funny’
Kanye West has addressed the fake viral Instagram post alleging Kim Kardashian has "diarrhea a lot." A fake Instagram post seemingly from Kanye's account recently went viral. It read: "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it." Many were confused whether or not...
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Dating?
Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be raising his supposed dating age limit. It's rumored he and Gigi Hadid are casually, non-exclusively dating after the actor, 47, was spotted hanging out with model, 27, in New York City. Photos showing DiCaprio and Hadid talking closely while attending an exclusive party have been...
Harry Styles Tells MSG Crowd He Went to ‘Venice to Spit on Chris Pine’
During his show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday (Sept. 7), Harry Styles took the time to address the speculation that he spat on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival during the premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling. Speaking to the crowd at the concert, Styles dropped a lighthearted...
‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Speaks Out Against Misogynistic Fans
Erin Moriarty is fed up with the trolling that the fanbase for The Boys keeps throwing at her. It's extremely unfortunate to hear that so many people are missing the point of the show entirely. Most of the characters in the show are a deconstruction of typical superheroes, usually pulling apart a specific superhero trope. It also tackles themes of power, police brutality, white nationalism and extremist politics. It's not particularly subtle either. One of the characters is an actual Nazi.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
