ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Swimmer, 46, Dies After Being Swept to Sea in Ortley Beach

A swimmer died Wednesday after being swept out to sea during an outing in Ortley Beach. Toms River police confirmed they were called to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
shorebeat.com

Pedestrian In Critical Condition, Seaside Heights Driver Charged After Accident

Toms River police say a Seaside Heights woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition following an accident in which she was struck Monday afternoon. According to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina, police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, at about 2:20 p.m. Monday for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
shorebeat.com

Lavallette to Consider Rental COs in Light of New State Regulations

Lavallette is considering requiring rental home owners to apply for and receive rental certificates of occupancy, known colloquially as “rental COs,” in light of new regulations enacted by the state which require advanced record-keeping of rental properties. The state, in November and next January, will put into place...
LAVALLETTE, NJ
shorebeat.com

Abandoned Silverton Gas Station Poised to Become Car Rental Center

A gas station on Hooper Avenue in Toms River’s Silverton section would be converted to a car rental center should it receive approval from the township’s planning board later this month. The seemingly long-abandoned filing station located at 1854 Hooper Avenue is owned by Hooper Avenue Properties, LLC,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
shorebeat.com

Developer of 16-Home Toms River Development Seeks to Lift Cap on Bedrooms

The developer of a 16-home residential community in Toms River that is currently under construction has filed an application with the township’s planning board, seeking the removal of a provision in its original approval that limits the homes to four bedrooms each. Stonehill at Toms River, being constructed on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Checkpoint
shorebeat.com

A Massive, Waterfront Brick ‘Compound’ Is On the Market for $25 Million

What would be the largest single residential real estate offering in Brick Township history is on the table, with three large properties along the Metedeconk River off Princeton Avenue being offered for sale at a combined $25,000,000. The three homes, located at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue, are being...
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Passes Tax Exemption for Sports Dome, Some Residents Cry Foul

Brick Mayor John Ducey and several of his Democratic colleagues on the township council found themselves on the defensive at a council meeting Tuesday night, with the governing body ultimately passing a major tax exemption measure that will pave the way for private financing for a planned “sports dome” to be built at the former Foodtown property on Route 70.
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy