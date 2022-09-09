Read full article on original website
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
shorebeat.com
Next Round of Federal Beach Replenishment Will Include Extra Sand for Ortley, ‘Trouble Spots’
A beach renourishment project that is expected to commence in early 2023 will deliver extra sand to portions of local beaches that suffered disproportionate erosion since the completion of an initial replenishment effort several years ago. The renourishment project has yet to be put out to bid, but is expected...
shorebeat.com
Swimmer, 46, Dies After Being Swept to Sea in Ortley Beach
A swimmer died Wednesday after being swept out to sea during an outing in Ortley Beach. Toms River police confirmed they were called to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to...
shorebeat.com
Pedestrian In Critical Condition, Seaside Heights Driver Charged After Accident
Toms River police say a Seaside Heights woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition following an accident in which she was struck Monday afternoon. According to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina, police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, at about 2:20 p.m. Monday for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
shorebeat.com
Seaside Park Police Blotter: Military Flare Washes Up, Fishing Gear Taken Down
Seaside Park police have released their weekly blotter, showing a sampling of calls to which the department responded over the past week. The total number of calls for service the department has fielded over the last week was 189. 9/2. Suspicious Package – Police were dispatched to the area of...
shorebeat.com
Lavallette to Consider Rental COs in Light of New State Regulations
Lavallette is considering requiring rental home owners to apply for and receive rental certificates of occupancy, known colloquially as “rental COs,” in light of new regulations enacted by the state which require advanced record-keeping of rental properties. The state, in November and next January, will put into place...
shorebeat.com
Rebuild of Condos Near Surf Club Site Begins, Public Beach Area Still Under State Review
As the calendar draws closer to the ten-year anniversary of the landfall of Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey, work to rebuild one of the most dramatically-affected areas was just getting underway. The condominiums that were located directly north of the former Joey Harrison’s Surf Club site are now under reconstruction....
shorebeat.com
Abandoned Silverton Gas Station Poised to Become Car Rental Center
A gas station on Hooper Avenue in Toms River’s Silverton section would be converted to a car rental center should it receive approval from the township’s planning board later this month. The seemingly long-abandoned filing station located at 1854 Hooper Avenue is owned by Hooper Avenue Properties, LLC,...
shorebeat.com
Developer of 16-Home Toms River Development Seeks to Lift Cap on Bedrooms
The developer of a 16-home residential community in Toms River that is currently under construction has filed an application with the township’s planning board, seeking the removal of a provision in its original approval that limits the homes to four bedrooms each. Stonehill at Toms River, being constructed on...
shorebeat.com
A Massive, Waterfront Brick ‘Compound’ Is On the Market for $25 Million
What would be the largest single residential real estate offering in Brick Township history is on the table, with three large properties along the Metedeconk River off Princeton Avenue being offered for sale at a combined $25,000,000. The three homes, located at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue, are being...
shorebeat.com
Brick Passes Tax Exemption for Sports Dome, Some Residents Cry Foul
Brick Mayor John Ducey and several of his Democratic colleagues on the township council found themselves on the defensive at a council meeting Tuesday night, with the governing body ultimately passing a major tax exemption measure that will pave the way for private financing for a planned “sports dome” to be built at the former Foodtown property on Route 70.
