Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel Maven
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Related
Unlicensed driver charged after striking, critically injuring pedestrian, cops say
A 52-year-old unlicensed driver was charged after striking and critically injuring a pedestrian with her vehicle Monday in Toms River, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old Lacey woman, was attempting to cross Hooper Avenue in the middle of the block north of Washington Street around 2:20 p.m when she was hit by a northbound vehicle, Toms River police said in a statement.
7 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving NJ Transit bus, cops say
Seven people were hospitalized with “complaints of pain” Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a New Jersey Transit bus moments after it collided with another car at a busy Newark intersection, officials said. The crash took place shortly before 7:40 a.m at the corner of South Orange Avenue...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
Police: Woman Hospitalized After Apparent Jump From OCC Roof
TOMS RIVER – A woman is in the hospital after apparently jumping from the roof of the Kean Gateway building at Ocean County College earlier today, police said. The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. and the woman’s identity has not been released. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
N.J. girl still hospitalized after pickup truck hits her stroller, cops say
A child in a stroller struck by a pickup truck along Route 36 in Hazlet last week remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious but stable condition, authorities said. The girl’s mother, who was also hit, was released from the hospital “late last week,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police
A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
Hoboken man shoplifted steaks, but charged with robbery after pulling knife in escape: police
A Hoboken man who police say stole more than $200 in steaks from a supermarket pulled a knife on a store employee while fleeing has been charged with robbery and weapons possession, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Angel Lopez-Sierra, 31, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police officers...
4 firefighters and 6 tenants injured, Jersey City building evacuated in mace incident: police
Four Jersey City firefighters and six tenants suffered respiratory issues and eye irritation from a chemical irritant spray that was released inside a four-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The firefighters and residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident at 500 Bergen Ave., Jersey City spokesman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Treasurer Of Gun Club Charged With Theft
PLUMSTED – A Middlesex County man has been charged with theft for stealing about $4,000 from his local gun club, officials said. Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood was the Treasurer of the Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted Township. An investigation led authorities to find Weber had stolen about $4,000 from the club between July 2017 and January 2021.
Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash
MANCHESTER – A 29-year-old motorcyclist is left in critical condition after colliding into an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 571 and Ridgeway Boulevard. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Niemiec of New Egypt was making a left...
Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey
A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at Pa. hospital after crash, official says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
Woman in critical condition after Jersey City stabbing; West New York man is arrested
A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed at the Salem-Lafayette public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday, Jersey City police said. The woman was bleeding heavily from a deep cut in her left arm in the area of 13 Salem Lafayette Court when police responded at 4:45 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Thieves try to steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's neighbor: report
Two thieves tried to steal a Land Rover from the garage of Gov. Phil Murphy’s neighbor on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Tuesday.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0