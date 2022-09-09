ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, NJ

NJ.com

Unlicensed driver charged after striking, critically injuring pedestrian, cops say

A 52-year-old unlicensed driver was charged after striking and critically injuring a pedestrian with her vehicle Monday in Toms River, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old Lacey woman, was attempting to cross Hooper Avenue in the middle of the block north of Washington Street around 2:20 p.m when she was hit by a northbound vehicle, Toms River police said in a statement.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
92.7 WOBM

Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police

A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Treasurer Of Gun Club Charged With Theft

PLUMSTED – A Middlesex County man has been charged with theft for stealing about $4,000 from his local gun club, officials said. Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood was the Treasurer of the Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted Township. An investigation led authorities to find Weber had stolen about $4,000 from the club between July 2017 and January 2021.
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash

MANCHESTER – A 29-year-old motorcyclist is left in critical condition after colliding into an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 571 and Ridgeway Boulevard. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Niemiec of New Egypt was making a left...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
