Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for… that is, if the thing you’ve been waiting for is a potential sequel to the 2017 musical, The Greatest Showman. Talk of a potential follow-up to The Greatest Showman, which grossed $434.9 million at the global box office, heated up in May this year after Michelle Williams, who played P.T. Barnum’s wife, expressed her desire to make a sequel to the family movie in an interview with Variety. As pointed out by Williams, a huge factor in the film’s success was its infectious soundtrack, which featured songs like ‘The Greatest Show,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ and ‘This is Me.’

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO