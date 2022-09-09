Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Eddie Murphy was scared by Marlon Brando’s intense 48 Hrs impression
It’s not often you get a phone call from one of the best actors in Hollywood. Eddie Murphy, fresh off comedy movie 48 Hrs, received a personal invite from Marlon Brando to have dinner. It was a pleasant evening, shared with someone who’s made some of the best movies ever made, but one moment stuck out in particular.
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Pfeiffer nailed this Catwoman stunt for Batman Returns
Michelle Pfeiffer, who played cinema’s most iconic version of Catwoman in ’90s movie Batman Returns, has explained how she managed to complete a famous stunt with such precision. Pfeiffer’s Catwoman made Batman Returns one of the most memorable Batman movies of all time. Subsequently, she reignited mainstream interest...
thedigitalfix.com
The best George Clooney movies
What are the best George Clooney movies? Many things come to mind when you think of George Clooney. Maybe you instantly recognise him as a Hollywood heartthrob, the face of many a classic rom-com in his time. Or, maybe you have nightmares about his calamitous turn as a Batman actor. Truth is, Clooney has enjoyed a long and pretty diverse career.
thedigitalfix.com
John David Washington shares great advice from his father
Having a legendary actor for a parent certainly has its perks, and John David Washington says his dad has given him plenty of great advice over the years. Obviously, when Denzel Washington tells you something, you take that advice on board. Denzel Washington has starred in some of the best...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious stars share touching birthday tributes to Paul Walker
Paul Walker, former lead of The Fast and the Furious cast as Brian O’Connor, would’ve been 49 this September. Some beautiful tributes were made to the late actor by other actors in the Fast and Furious movies, Vin Diesel among them. In a candid video by the ocean,...
thedigitalfix.com
David Harbour explains why Thunderbolts is a “unique” Marvel movie
As Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, David Harbour might be more used to playing the ‘good guy.’ But all of that is about to change after it was announced that he was part of the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie the Thunderbolts, where some of Marvel’s greatest anti-heroes band together under the watchful eye of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
thedigitalfix.com
Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side
When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
thedigitalfix.com
Renfield movie release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Renfield movie release date, and what do we know about the cast, plot, and more? Renfield is an upcoming horror comedy movie, centring around the character of Renfield, who was originally written as Dracula’s loyal servant when the Dracula novel was originally released by Bram Stoker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Why George RR Martin was disappointed by HBO’s Iron Throne prop
When adapting a book to the big or small screen, certain liberties need to be taken. This can be for cost reasons or because the author’s imagination has run so wild their world is simply beyond what can be feasibly achieved onscreen. Take the Harry Potter movies, if they’d...
thedigitalfix.com
Queen Elizabeth II once spent her birthday watching Twin Peaks
How did the Queen of England spend her birthday? You might expect an elaborate party or a fancy ball at one of her many palaces, but as it turns out, the late Queen Elizabeth II was a lot more down-to-earth than that. In fact, she spent one of her birthdays the way a lot of us do: watching one of the best TV series of all time.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Lawrence offers advice for The Hunger Games prequel cast
Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films, a series of action movies that started as a sort of Battle Royale tribute act and ended up being about overthrowing fascistic governments. Now, though, a prequel is in the works. Titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and...
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be ripped for next Thor movie
He may have recently gone from dad bod to god bod for his latest appearance in the MCU, but Chris Hemsworth really hopes he doesn’t have to be ripped for the next Thor movie. Hemsworth is more than accustomed to revealing his muscles on screen of course, after his prolific career in the superhero movie game, but maybe the abs will be absent in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Barry season 4 could be the last, teases star
Barry season 3 was another huge hit with audiences and critics alike, but according to one star of the dark comedy series, the HBO original’s upcoming fourth season may well be its last. Barry follows the former hitman Barry Berkman, who tries to turn away from his life of...
thedigitalfix.com
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
thedigitalfix.com
Hugh Jackman believes The Greatest Showman 2 can still happen
Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for… that is, if the thing you’ve been waiting for is a potential sequel to the 2017 musical, The Greatest Showman. Talk of a potential follow-up to The Greatest Showman, which grossed $434.9 million at the global box office, heated up in May this year after Michelle Williams, who played P.T. Barnum’s wife, expressed her desire to make a sequel to the family movie in an interview with Variety. As pointed out by Williams, a huge factor in the film’s success was its infectious soundtrack, which featured songs like ‘The Greatest Show,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ and ‘This is Me.’
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington reacts to House of the Dragon
Kit Harrington was a lead actor in the original Game of Thrones TV series. His character Jon Snow went from being a bastard child to leading the Night Watch North of the Wall; and then, after the small inconvenience of dying and coming back to life, pledged his loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen, had sexy time with her, found out he was related to her, and then killed her to stop her from descending into tyranny like the Mad King Aerys.
thedigitalfix.com
The Simpsons Movie 2 has been discussed, says showrunner
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but The Simpsons Movie came out 15 years ago now. We know, we know – sorry! Now that it’s been so long, it’s maybe high time we got another animated movie from Springfield’s most famous family. According to the creative team, a sequel could happen.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser calls Batgirl cancellation “disappointing”
So, the Batgirl movie isn’t happening anymore, and that means the world has been robbed of seeing Brendan Fraser playing the bad guy in a superhero movie. We all know that sucks, and now Fraser himself has spoken of his disappointment over the decision to can the DCEU project.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel fixed Paul Walker’s lines in The Fast and the Furious
Vin Diesel and his Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker were more than friends. They were basically family. The pair shared a special bond that went all the way back to the very first Fast and Furious movie. Speaking to USA Today for the original action movie’s 20th anniversary...
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher season 3 wraps filming with thank you from Henry Cavill
After five arduous months, The Witcher season 3 has finally finished filming. The fantasy series is based on the widely popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Like a lot of popular TV series at the moment, like House of the Dragon, it is based in a fictionalised, Medieval-like setting. The...
Comments / 0