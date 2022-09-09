ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Fightful

Dana White Addresses Khamzat Chimaev's Weight Miss Following UFC 279: "It's A Problem"

UFC President Dana White is unsure if undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev's future will see him continue to compete at 170 pounds. White spoke with the media during the UFC 279 post-fight press conference on Saturday and while he praised Chimaev's dominant first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland, the UFC's head honcho explained why the Chechen's egregious 7.5-pound weight miss could lead to the promotion having him move up to middleweight for his next bout.
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Fightful

Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One

After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
WWE
Fightful

Abadon Set To Make Tokyo Joshi Pro Debut On 9/16

Abadon is coming to TJPW. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced Abadon will face Moka Miyamoto on September 16. This will mark Abadon's debut for TJPW and her first trip to Japan. She is currently signed to AEW. Abadon last wrestled at the August 21 AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam

With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
QUEENS, NY
Fightful

'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
WWE
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
Fightful

Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Fightful

Liz Carmouche-Juliana Velasquez Rematch Scheduled For Bellator 289 In December

Bellator flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, is scheduled to make her first title defense against former champ, Juliana Velasquez, in a rematch at Bellator 289 on December 9. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz was the first to report the news of the matchup, although the promotion has not officially announced anything regarding the booking. Carmouche won the pair's initial meeting back at Bellator 278 in April via a fourth-round TKO, which also was the first defeat of Velasquez' pro career.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

