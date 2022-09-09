Read full article on original website
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
Dana White Addresses Khamzat Chimaev's Weight Miss Following UFC 279: "It's A Problem"
UFC President Dana White is unsure if undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev's future will see him continue to compete at 170 pounds. White spoke with the media during the UFC 279 post-fight press conference on Saturday and while he praised Chimaev's dominant first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland, the UFC's head honcho explained why the Chechen's egregious 7.5-pound weight miss could lead to the promotion having him move up to middleweight for his next bout.
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE NXT 2.0nniversary! 9/13/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) celebrate a year of NXT 2.0! Reviewing... -NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage. -Cameron Grimes and a Mystery Partner vs. Lorenzo and Tony D. -Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs. Zoey Starks and Nikkita Lyons. ...and...
Mick Foley & AEW Stars Set For New York Comic Con, Dynamite Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - Plenty of your favorite wrestling superstars are set to appear at the upcoming New York Comic Con:. - Jericho vs Danielson & Mox vs Guevara AEW Control Center: Albany, 9/14/22:. - Thunder Rosa is attending therapy for her...
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One
After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Abadon Set To Make Tokyo Joshi Pro Debut On 9/16
Abadon is coming to TJPW. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced Abadon will face Moka Miyamoto on September 16. This will mark Abadon's debut for TJPW and her first trip to Japan. She is currently signed to AEW. Abadon last wrestled at the August 21 AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios...
AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam
With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
Steph De Lander Discusses Being Selective With Bookings Following WWE Release
Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta in NXT) was released by WWE in April after being regularly featured on NXT television in a team with Indi Hartwell. Since being released, De Lander has taken various independent bookings including BLP and XPW. Speaking to Taylor Wilde on Wilde On, De Lander discussed...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Daniel Garcia: Westside Gunn Performing Me To The Ring Felt Like The Most Buffalo Thing Ever
Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was an unforgettable night for Danial Garcia, as he won the ROH Pure Championship. The same night, he had another dream come true when Westside Gunn did a live performance for him ahead of the bout. Gunn, the popular rapper and co-founder of independent...
WWE Raw On 9/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number, Demo Rating Since July Against Monday Night Football
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/12. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 12 averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week's total of 2.054 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a...
Liz Carmouche-Juliana Velasquez Rematch Scheduled For Bellator 289 In December
Bellator flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, is scheduled to make her first title defense against former champ, Juliana Velasquez, in a rematch at Bellator 289 on December 9. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz was the first to report the news of the matchup, although the promotion has not officially announced anything regarding the booking. Carmouche won the pair's initial meeting back at Bellator 278 in April via a fourth-round TKO, which also was the first defeat of Velasquez' pro career.
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
