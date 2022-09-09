Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Packers: Aaron Rodgers cuts right into the harsh reality of Amari Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers gave an honest answer when asked about Amari Rodgers’ role in the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It’s fair to say that Amari Rodgers hasn’t made the impact the Green Bay Packers would’ve hoped when they drafted him in the third round a year ago.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Toledo vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 3
Ohio State may have had a slow start to the season against a formidable foe in Notre Dame, but Week 2 looked more like it in dominating Arkansas State, 45-12. The Buckeyes get another lower tier opponent in their Week 3 matchup, this time its MAC favorite Toledo, and are once again laying a massive number. Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to help C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing attack? The Heisman Trophy candidate didn't need his No. 1 receiver last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rex Ryan Says Bills and Eagles Best Bets to Win Super Bowl 57 | Spread the Word
Rex Ryan joined Iain MacMillan this week to talk all things football, including Super Bowl picks, how he used the point spread to motivate his team, and what he'd set the point spread at between the Bills and Jets. To no one's surprise, he thinks the Bills are the team...
Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus
Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 2 matchup vs. Bears
As the Green Bay Packers aim to put their disappointing season-opening performance behind them, here are three bold predictions for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Under head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers have never lost back-to-back regular season games. They can’t afford that impressive run to end...
Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs
The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
3 reasons White Sox will be a dangerous out if they make the playoffs
If the Chicago White Sox indeed rally in the standings to make the 2022 MLB postseason, they could well be a team that none of their American League counterparts will want to face in the opening round. Entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field, the...
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football
It seemed like just yesterday it was the middle of July and we were begging for football. Now, here we are about to start Week 2 of the NFL season. It truly brings a tear to my eye. To celebrate, let's dabble on a little same game parlay for tonight's...
Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
Blue Jays Hoping for a Guerrero Jr. Hot Streak After 100 Homer Milestone
In Toronto's win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th career homer.
MLB・
Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year
Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
LeBron James denounces NBA’s decision on Robert Sarver punishment
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James disagrees with the NBA’s decision on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s punishment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is suspended for one year, and will be fined $10 million following an investigation into the organization. The investigation occurred following a Nov. 2021 ESPN report that detailed allegations of racism and misogyny by Sarver throughout his 18 years owning the team.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0