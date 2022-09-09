Former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy loses law enforcement certification

A former sergeant in the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department was stripped of his peace officer’s license last month over a 2019 altercation at the county jail.

Earlier this year, David Toland, who worked in the sheriff’s department from 2009 to 2020, pleaded guilty to battery and mistreatment of a confined person.

As a result of the criminal conviction, Toland could no longer hold his officer certification.

According to court documents filed at the time of the incident, Toland and other jail guards were escorting an inmate at the Wyandotte County Jail back to the inmate’s cell when Toland became physical with the inmate in an elevator.

Records with the KSCPOST indicate Toland was also verbally abusive to the inmate, calling the inmate the “n-word” multiple times.

After news of the charges in 2019 , then-Sheriff Don Ash released a statement saying that the incident did not “reflect our organizational values or my personal values, and I take it very seriously.”

