La La Anthony Models Ribbed Tank Top & Matching Skirt With Strappy Sandals at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party

By Melody Rivera
 5 days ago
La La Anthony had a standout fashion moment while attending Revolve Gallery during the NYFW at the Hudson Yards last night.

To support her longtime friend Ciara , Anthony wore an outfit created by the singer’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara . She was a in fitted square-neck cropped tank top with a mid-length skirt featuring a white button-down slit.

She paired the look with white sandals featuring a pointed toe and strappy ankle design. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs, especially in warmer months.

Anthony accessorized with a striped cream, white, and silver frame bag, a pair of futuristic white sunglasses, and oversized silver hoops. The 40-year-old star kept her dark brown hair up in a slick back braid that cascaded down her back. Her makeup was kept minimal with a glossy lip.

Fast fashion retailer Revolve returned to New York Fashion Week with its Revolve Gallery held at Hudson Yards in New York City on Sept. 8. The second installment of the immersive, multi-brand presentation featured emerging fashion designers and exclusive brands. Revolve highlighted a selection of brands, including Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, Michael Costello, LITA By Ciara, and Good Man Brand. Additionally, it included collaborative collections from its owned brand portfolio: Camila Coelho Collection, House of Harlow 1960, REMI x Revolve and Helsa by Elsa Hosk, among others. Revolve Gallery is open to the public Sept. 9-11.

