Chipotle rolls out Garlic Guajillo Steak, with early access for those in the metaverse
Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out the new Garlic Guajillo Steak on Wednesday at units throughout the U.S. and Canada — but those in the metaverse could try it even sooner. In yet another partnership with gaming site Roblox, Chipotle said it is the first restaurant chain to officially...
Mango Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
Take a detour from the ever-popular fried chicken sandwich with this barbecue version. It starts with leftover roast chicken for easy execution, which is tossed with a house-made sauce that combines mango with ginger, maple syrup, and chipotles for a little heat. A crisp slaw tops off the sandwich. Steps.
Restaurant menu price inflation accelerated in August
Inflation may have peaked, but restaurants continue to raise prices. Prices at restaurants and foodservice operators increased 0.9% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Prices are up 8% over the past year as operators increased charges to consumers to offset their own cost increases for wages and food.
Starbucks reveals plans for $450M in store upgrades and faster U.S. growth
Starbucks on Tuesday presented a lengthy, broad-based strategy designed to improve the efficiency and operations of its domestic stores and speed its growth in the U.S. and internationally. The centerpiece of the effort includes $450 million in investments in equipment such as new coffee brewers and devices to make cold...
Burger King tries a unique incentive to get franchisees to remodel
Here’s a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came back. The Bottom Line: The coffee giant has changed top executives and its operating structure, increased pay and benefits, and promises major new equipment upgrades. Here’s a rundown. Why aren't restaurants losing sleep over...
Before there was a Mexican restaurant boom, there was Chi-Chi's
Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
McDonald’s is moving its innovation center to corporate headquarters
McDonald’s is consolidating its innovation teams at its corporate headquarters, the company said on Wednesday. The Chicago-based burger giant will create “Speedee Labs,” using the name of McDonald’s pre-Ronald McDonald mascot as well as the name of the service system it introduced in 1948 to speed service.
