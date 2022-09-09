Patriots' tackle Isaiah Wynn suggests he'll play on Sunday

A key piece of the Patriots offensive line will apparently take the field against Miami this Sunday.

Right tackle Isaiah Wynn all but promised he'd play in Week 1 after being limited in practice for much of the week with a back injury.

"I've been practicing all week," he told reporters Friday when asked about his status for the weekend. "I'm here. … I'm excited to get out there Sunday."

Wynn has been in and out of the lineup throughout training camp and preseason with undisclosed injuries even as the Patriots reportedly made him available for trades this off-season.

Unfortunately, neither Justin Herron nor Yodny Cajuste stepped up so well that they made Wynn expendable. To the contrary, Wynn potentially missing this weekend would have been a very troubling sign for an offensive line that has struggled to find its bearings heading into the season.

Of course, some questions about his availability may persist if the Patriots list him as a limited participant for a third straight day of practice. Running back Ty Montgomery has similarly practiced on a limited basis, but there's little news on if he'll play after suffering a painful ankle injury against the Raiders in the third week of preseason.

But if Wynn can be taken at his word, he'll be out there this weekend. The Patriots' offense will (probably) be better for it, too.