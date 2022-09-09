Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Lake, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 909 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen within the past several hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Deltona, Sanford, Lake Mary, Orange City, Lake Helen, DeBary, Osteen, Enterprise, Lake Monroe, Central Florida Zoo, Valdez, High Banks, Cassadaga and Heathrow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek at SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek near Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to 12.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 08/30/1981. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 11.7 Wed 8 pm 12.1 12.4 12.8 12.7 12.2
Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek at SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek near Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 9.2 feet Friday morning. It will then fall early Friday afternoon. It will rise to 9.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 06/27/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.0 Wed 9 pm 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1 8.9
