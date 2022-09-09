ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Nicole Byer Said A White Casting Director Told Her To "Be Blacker" During An Audition

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIXJX_0houCfRr00

Nicole Byer might be a comedian, but there are a few things that happened in her career that she finds anything but funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224kgQ_0houCfRr00
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for NeueHouse

Earlier this week, Nicole appeared on Laverne Cox 's pre-Emmy series special If We're Being Honest and talked about a time a casting director asked her to "be Blacker."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3harwd_0houCfRr00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for NRDC

Nicole, who built her career being authentically herself, admitted that early in her career, on multiple occasions, casting directors made her prove her Blackness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yGTC_0houCfRr00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Usually, they say, 'Sassy,' 'more street,' 'more urban,'" Nicole told Laverne. "They'll go, 'Can you wiggle your neck a little bit?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mc51_0houCfRr00
E! Network

"But I read [the script] and she was like, 'Can you be Blacker? Be as Black as you can be and if you go too Black, I'll bring you back.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGbN0_0houCfRr00
E! Network

Laverne asked the race of the director, to which Nicole said, "Oh, you know she was white like the snow. Very white."

Peacock

The caucasity!!!

Nicole, who currently hosts the Netflix baking show Nailed it! and stars in NBC's Grand Crew , remembered feeling confused and taken aback by how the unnamed director measured Blackness and that the director thought she had the ability to do so as a white woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oo516_0houCfRr00
E! Network

At the time, Nicole was in her 20s auditioning for a role of a fairy. To appease the director, Nicole decided to use more stereotypical mannerisms and colloquialisms as she continued her audition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUPQR_0houCfRr00
E! Network

"It wasn't fun," Nicole said. "It wasn't great. It didn't feel good to do it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLttX_0houCfRr00
E! Network

To learn more about Nicole, check out the full clip below. You can find more episodes of If We're Being Honest on E! in the days leading up to the Emmys, which air on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

And if you've ever dealt with a similar situation and want to get it off your chest, tell us about it in the comments!

Related
Page Six

Tiffany Haddish addresses molestation allegations: ‘I know people have questions’

see also Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of grooming, child molestation The comics have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl... Tiffany Haddish acknowledged that “people have questions” regarding the molestation and grooming allegations she and Aries Spears are facing. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” the comedian, 42, began her Instagram statement posted Monday morning. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.” The “Night School” star said that while the “sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all. “… I deeply regret having...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Nicole Byer
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Casting Director#Nbc#Neuehouse#Nrdc Nicole#Sassy#Grand Crew#Blackness
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit

When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
