Comedian Nicole Byer Said A White Casting Director Told Her To "Be Blacker" During An Audition
Nicole Byer might be a comedian, but there are a few things that happened in her career that she finds anything but funny.
Earlier this week, Nicole appeared on Laverne Cox 's pre-Emmy series special If We're Being Honest and talked about a time a casting director asked her to "be Blacker."
Nicole, who built her career being authentically herself, admitted that early in her career, on multiple occasions, casting directors made her prove her Blackness.
"Usually, they say, 'Sassy,' 'more street,' 'more urban,'" Nicole told Laverne. "They'll go, 'Can you wiggle your neck a little bit?'"
"But I read [the script] and she was like, 'Can you be Blacker? Be as Black as you can be and if you go too Black, I'll bring you back.'"
Laverne asked the race of the director, to which Nicole said, "Oh, you know she was white like the snow. Very white."Peacock
The caucasity!!!
