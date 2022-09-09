ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaiah McKenzie revealed gender of his sister’s baby during touchdown celebration

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
 5 days ago

Sixth-year receiver Isaiah McKenzie got off to a frustrating start in Thursday night’s season opener, dropping a pass that was ultimately intercepted by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. After his costly gaffe, McKenzie saw just one more target the remainder of the game, but he made it count, breaking a 10-10 tie in the third quarter by snagging a seven-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen.

Moments after scoring, McKenzie looked directly into the camera, revealing the gender of his sister’s baby with three life-changing words: “It’s a boy!”

The Twitter age has given us plenty of elaborate gender reveals, but this has to be among the most wholesome with McKenzie giving his sister the good news in a tentpole game watched by millions throughout the country. Congrats to the expecting couple and McKenzie as well, producing a beautiful moment he and his family will never forget.

