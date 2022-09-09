NJ makes statewide police investigation information easily accessible in new search tool

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General unveiled a new online dashboard that makes it easier to search through police internal affairs data.

The information was already available online, but oftentimes it has been cumbersome to sift through statewide data.

The new dashboard is highly customizable and gives users options to filter the information they’re seeking. People can hone in on locations, types of alleged infractions or racial demographics.

Officials say this is the first dashboard of its kind in the country, and they anticipate it will be an invaluable resource for police accountability.

Gov. Phil Murphy said transparency, fairness and mutual respect are foundational to building trust between police and the people they serve.

State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan is also a fan of the new system. With this dashboard, he said the public “will have additional insight into the internal investigations process that holds our troopers to the highest standards.”

The dashboard is available at njoag.gov/iapp .