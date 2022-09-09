Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Local Attorney Recalls Meeting King Charles III
Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, but now, many are eyes on King Charles III as he begins his reign. Erie attorney, John Mizner recalled meeting the then Prince of Wales when he visited Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. "It was a very interesting experience one that...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: How do the logos of some downtown Pittsburgh buildings change colors?
This week’s “Ask Kelly” segment involves Pittsburgh’s iconic skyline. A viewer wrote in asking, “What technology is being used that allows the logos on some of Pittsburgh’s skyscrapers to change color and design?”. There are several skyscrapers in Pittsburgh with logos that can change.
pghcitypaper.com
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
AdWeek
Heather Abraham Moving Off AM Anchor Desk for Pittsburgh’s KDKA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KDKA morning anchor Heather Abraham is leaving the desk after six years so she can host the station’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival
Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
wtae.com
Chronicle: The Terrible Towel -- FULL EPISODE
This edition of Chronicle tells the story of one of the most iconic pieces of cloth in sports history. It starts at the WTAE Studios on Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg. It was once the home of WTAE Radio, where every night, Pittsburghers turned up their radios to hear Myron Cope on sports.
Chapel from ‘Night of the Living Dead’ added to miniature railroad at Carnegie Science Center
PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center has introduced a new addition to its miniature railroad village. The chapel from the 1968 movie “Night of the Living Dead” is on display in the farmlands section of the railroad, surrounded by tombstones. “We figured we would do something spooky...
wtae.com
'Don't ever give up': Pittsburgh trumpet player still going strong at age 99
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh musician who started playing the trumpet 91 years ago is still going strong as he nears his 100th birthday. Watch the report in the video player above. Jim Hanna is among the retirees who make up the New Horizons Band of Greater Pittsburgh. The career...
wtae.com
Baby kangaroos make a stop in Monroeville
Some health care workers in Monroeville had some very special guests. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there Wednesday morning as some baby kangaroos from Aldinger Farms visited workers at UPMC East in Monroeville. The hospital said it was a fun way to recognize their employees' hard work and dedication, especially...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022
It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
pittsburghmagazine.com
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake
There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
It's not necessarily glamorous and fancy - the food you'll get when visiting Pennsylvania, but it's delicious. It's hearty and filling, sometimes sweet, and ridiculously tasty. If you're traveling through the state or visiting for a few days, here are some of the foods you should try.
New Pittsburgh Courier
“Hop” Kendrick: Too many of us are permitting ourselves to be played out of position
It is important that I clarify to some of the readers the meaning of the headline of this column. A majority of Blacks are consumed with discussing or talking about former President Donald Trump. They include too many of our church leaders (where the civil rights movement was born), “colored” elected officials who still have the mindset, “we be all right boss,” professional talk show callers, the untold numbers of Blacks who just talk but fail to vote for anyone, and we must remember those who have access to those people with money who fund their programs. This is just a sampling of those who allow themselves to be played out of position.
2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 6 a.m. in the 130 block of Rhine Place. Public safety officials said there were a reported five to six shots fired in the area. Police determined that...
pghcitypaper.com
Four must-visit wineries perfect for an autumn day trip
If you’re itching to get outta ’tahn this fall but don’t know much about the gems hidden throughout Pittsburgh’s suburbs, we found four wineries within an hour’s drive of the city perfect for a fun fall excursion. Black Dog Wine Company. 7425 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale.
Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
Man carjacked twice in front of his Pittsburgh home shares his story
PITTSBURGH — Robert Dunham said on Monday at 9:00 a.m. when he went to get his car from the lot next to his house a gunman was waiting inside. The gunman put one arm around the man’s neck and then placed the gun to his head and said, “Give me your keys and phone.”
wtae.com
Multiple firefighters called to scene of house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood kept firefighters busy on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little before 5 a.m. at a home on Industry Street. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Consumer alert posted for Duquesne pizza and sub shop
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - A pizza and sub shop in Duquesne was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted an alert for Ragtime Pizza & Subs on West Grant Avenue after an inspection Tuesday. The inspection report said the basement is flooded with inches of grease, water and fecal matter. The health department ordered the restaurant to correct it immediately, saying it was a repeat violation. An inspector found several other violations like raw chicken kept at temperatures above 50 degrees, bleach in the water used to wash dishes and leaky sink faucets covered with duct tape. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from Bellevue’s Brickvue to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
Photo above by Xavi Cabrera used by permission via Unsplash. Now that all the area schools are back in full swing, it’s time to condense all that family-togetherness into the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a small, quiet event or a busy fall festival, there are so many things to do in Pittsburgh (and beyond) that are just right for your family this weekend.
