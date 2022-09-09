It is important that I clarify to some of the readers the meaning of the headline of this column. A majority of Blacks are consumed with discussing or talking about former President Donald Trump. They include too many of our church leaders (where the civil rights movement was born), “colored” elected officials who still have the mindset, “we be all right boss,” professional talk show callers, the untold numbers of Blacks who just talk but fail to vote for anyone, and we must remember those who have access to those people with money who fund their programs. This is just a sampling of those who allow themselves to be played out of position.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO