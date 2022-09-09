Technical Skills Interviewers are Looking for in Job Candidates

Technical skills are specialized knowledge used to perform a practical task in a particular area. Also known as hard skills, developing knowledge in specific trades can help you stand out and stay relevant in an ever-changing job market. Showing you have expertise in a valuable skill beefs up your resume, can advance your career, and help you meet your professional goals.

Hard skills can be learned through on-the-job training and formal education. Online courses can also educate individuals adequately enough to be hired. If you're looking for a new gig on job boards like ZipRecruiter and you're ready to enhance your skillset, explore these technical skills that are in demand across industries. You might want to include some on your resume, or pick up a class to learn one soon.

Digital marketing and social media

The digital landscape is ever-changing, so companies need employees who understand the space and can help innovate.

Digital and social media marketing is an effective way for businesses to expand their reach and understand their audience. Digital marketing specialists deploy best practices related to cultural trends, data analysis, SEO, and a general understanding of social media algorithms.

Technical writing

Technical writing requires the ability to simplify complex information into something easier to understand. Technical writers prepare instruction manuals, how-to guides, scientific papers, product information, case studies and press releases.

No degree or certification is required to pursue technical writing, but many professionals have prior expertise in the field they write for.

Data analysis

Data analysis combines interpreting, collecting, and organizing data to help teams make informed decisions. Communicating findings and trends is a key aspect of data analysis, and in many cases, visualization tools like Tableau can help achieve this.

Computer programming

Web and app development is in high demand, and with the prevalence of cloud computing, writing commands for software and other computer programs is a worthwhile skill to have.

Programming relies on problem-solving abilities and an understanding of data and algorithms. Programmers leverage computer languages like C++, Java, HTML and Python to communicate specific actions the program needs to perform.

Project management

This requires proficiency in several areas, including planning, time management, organization, risk procurement, budget creation and forecasting. In many cases, project managers oversee projects from start to finish and ensure the team is on pace to complete their work on time and on budget. Even if you don't pursue a career in project management, it's still a valuable skill set to obtain.

