Tips on how to bet on the Cincinnati Bengals this NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals open their AFC championship defense Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers , but it's time to take a look at the Bengals' future betting odds before the season kicks off .

Bettors last season cashed on Joe Burrow winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Ja'Marr Chase winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, the team winning the AFC North, the AFC championship, and over the win total for the season (6.5).

While the Bengals can't necessarily sneak up on the league this year thanks to a Super Bowl run last year, the bookmakers still don't see Cincinnati as one of the best teams in the NFL, according to their odds.

Here are five NFL future bets that offer value for Bengals fans and a betting prediction for Sunday's opener:

Bengals total wins during 2022 NFL regular season (9.5)

After winning the AFC North last season, the Bengals earned a first-place schedule this season. This means the Bengals will face fellow division winners instead of fourth-place finishers like they did last season. While this presents a stiffer challenge on paper, it's not an insurmountable task.

Bengals season predictions Cincinnati Bengals: Our experts predict season record, game-by-game results

The reputation that the Bengals defense has developed across the NFL

The 'Zac Taylor offense' has developed alongside Joe Burrow

Five of the Bengals' seven regular-season losses last season were to non-playoff teams. Their regular-season record against playoff teams was 4-3. This season, the Bengals will play eight games against seven of last year's playoff teams (Steelers twice) and it's not unreasonable to see a 4-4 split in those games.

If that happens, the Bengals would need to win six of their other nine games. Can you find six wins against the Ravens (twice), Browns (twice), Panthers, Dolphins, Jets, Falcons and Saints? I certainly can.

The pick: Bengals over 9.5 regular-season wins

Bengals odds to win AFC (+1000)

The Buffalo Bills rolled all over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to open the season and, in the process, ensured the national hype train isn't going to stop rolling. Add in the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, and it's easy to see why winning the AFC this season will be an extremely difficult task.

Last season's AFC championship run was possible because almost unheard-of health among Bengals' starters. The Bengals also flipped the script on one-score results during the postseason. During the 2021 regular season, the Bengals were 4-5 in one-score games, but went 3-1 en route to the Super Bowl appearance.

It's likely the Bengals will reach the playoffs again. However, it's highly unlikely they'll have the same kind of injury luck and close-game magic they experienced last season.

The pick: The +1,000 odds are too much to pass up, so it's worth the stretch.

Bengals to win Super Bowl 57 (+2200)

If you've made it this far, it makes sense to think they'll finally seal the deal. If they do, the Bengals would join the 1971 Dallas Cowboys, 1972 Dolphins (yes, those Dolphins), and 2017 New England Patriots as the only teams to lose the previous Super Bowl and return to win it the next season.

So, if you're wondering why a $100 bet will net you more than $2,000, that's one factor. The other factor not often discussed is this: Regardless of who wins the AFC, their path will have been more difficult than the NFC champion. While this would seem like an advantage, it's not necessarily as such. Think of it as a prize fighter who comes off a legendary title fight to lose it a few months later to a supposedly inferior fighter.

The pick: See the AFC title odds decision and double that logic.

Other Cincinnati Bengals-related future prop bets worth consideration

Burrow to win MVP (+1200): If you think the Bengals can win the division and be a high seed in the playoffs again, this bet makes sense since it will likely be achieved by Burrow's command of the offense.

Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase Offensive Player of the Year (+3000): All signs point to Chase progressing, which should worry opposing defensive coordinators. If you think Burrow can win MVP, "Uno" deserves a look at this award.

Bengals to be highest scoring team (+1300): This is intriguing because of the amount of shootouts one can predict on the Bengals' schedule. Remember, this has nothing to do with win/loss record, it's just total points. Last year's highest-scoring team was the Cowboys.

Bengals vs. Steelers prediction

The new-look Steelers roll into Paycor Stadium Sunday as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under point total for the game is set at 44.5.

Much is made of how little contact Bengals starters experienced in the preseason versus what the Steelers did. And everyone saw what happened to the Rams on Thursday. However, while the philosophies might be similar, the Bengals and Rams are in two different places regarding their personnel.

The pick: Bengals -6.5 and under 44.5 points.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tips on how to bet on the Cincinnati Bengals this NFL season