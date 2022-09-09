ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Charges dropped against man involved in West Chester shooting, lawyer says

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXh2q_0houBWPz00

The charges against a man arrested in a West Chester shooting have been dropped, his lawyer confirmed Friday.

Courtney Montgomery, 33, was originally accused of forcing his way into a woman's Fountains Boulevard apartment, where police say a physical confrontation took place before the shooting. He was charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Clyde Bennett, Montgomery's lawyer, said his client was lured to the apartment by a female and her companion who attempted to rob him.

"Their plan backfired when Mr. Montgomery defended himself with a gun," Bennett said. The lawyer accused the pair of lying to the police to cover up what had happened.

"I do not possess the prosecutorial spirit to wish criminal charges upon anybody," Bennett said. "However, whatever happens to these two individuals happens."

Bennett thanked the Butler County Prosecutor's Office for dismissing the charges. He said his client was wrongly portrayed as a "monstrous criminal."

Friday afternoon, West Chester police issued a statement saying they were working with the prosecutor's office to get the charges dismissed. The department said Montgomery "was the man involved in the shooting," but further investigation showed that the incident was not a home invasion.

Police responded to the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday where a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. She was taken to West Chester Hospital.

A 911 caller said the victim and the shooter did not know each other. The caller said they tried to wrestle the gun away from him after he entered.

"We're guessing he came into the wrong building," the caller said in the recording.

Police said Friday the descriptions of Montgomery's action "were found to be inaccurate." Police officials have not explained what they believe led up to the shooting.

West Chester police said the incident remains under "intense investigation," but as of Friday afternoon had announced no other charges related to the shooting.

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clyde, OH
West Chester Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
West Chester Township, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Felonious Assault#911#Violent Crime
WBRE

Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

5 Maryland Thieves Crash Into Tractor-Trailer During Chase On I-83 In PA: Police

What started as a retail theft of perfume quickly escalated to a police pursuit on an interstate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 7, authorities say. Teona James, 25, Tymera James, 20, Destiny Thomas, 22, Joseph Wright, 31, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were all involved in chase which began at the Ultra Beauty in Lower Paxton Township around 7 p.m., according to area police.
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
SOMERSET, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aclupa.org

A new look at Pennsylvania bail data

Last year, we released a report about the misuse of cash bail across the commonwealth. Broken Rules: How Pennsylvania Courts Use Cash Bail to Incarcerate People Before Trial examined bail data from 2016-17 (the most recent data available) in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. The report uncovered an epidemic of magisterial district judges (MDJs) setting unaffordable cash bail that led to the pretrial incarceration of countless Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend

A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy