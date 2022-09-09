ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
The Independent

Forces stage early-hours rehearsal for Queen’s funeral procession

Final preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning, and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.Hundreds of mourners who had waited in line overnight to visit the late monarch lying in state left Westminster Hall to see the thousands of military...
The Independent

Queen’s funeral: BBC suspends live footage of Westminster Hall after royal guard collapses next to coffin

The BBC suspended live streaming of the Queen’s lying in state after one of the royal guards watching over her coffin at Westminster Hall fainted.Footage from the live broadcast shows that the incident took place around 1am on Thursday morning.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor with a clattering sound. The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff as he collapsed.With the former monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects, soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil.The...
