Auglaize sheriff still awaits body cameras
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County commissioners have authorized the application of nearly $56,000 in grant funding through the Ohio Criminal Justices Services office for the purchase of body cameras to be used by the county sheriff’s department. The county’s grant request for body cameras was the second in...
Sidney Daily News
Northtowne Church of God hosts Kid’s Carnival
SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its 12th annual Kid’s Carnival on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The carnival will begin at 6 pm and will end at 8 pm. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Ave. The...
The Foodbank to hold food distribution event in Trotwood
Guests should pull into the Salem Mall property from Shiloh Springs. From there, they will be directed by Foodbank staff. The Foodbank said guests will be provided with fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge.
Daily Advocate
Royer sentenced to two days in jail
GREENVILLE — Diana M. Royer sentenced to two days in jail. Royer, of Greenville, appeared before the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on allegations of noncompliance with her supervision terms for two cases with one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree, a count of misuse of credit cards, a felony of the fourth degree, and another count of theft from a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree.
Sidney Daily News
Stand to close
NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. 127 in North Star — St. Maria’s Community Farm — will be closing for the season on Sept. 17. All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St....
wktn.com
Alger Man Among Two Arrested on Union County Warrants
Two area residents were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to the Multi County Jail in Marion to take custody of 41 year old Devin C. Pummell, of Alger. Deputies and...
Sidney Daily News
Spaghetti fundraiser set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 16. The event is open to the public. The dinner will be held from 5–7 p.m. and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salaad. The cost for adults is $10, and for children under 8 years of age is $5.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Fire responds to Uptown Laundry
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8:50 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Canal Street. -7:09 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. -6:41 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of...
Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen
On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sidney Daily News
Flipping for pancakes
Lena Hamilton, second from left, 10, catches a pancake as her family, left to right, Miles Hamilton, 13, Lennon Hamilton, 7, and father, Dan Hamilton, all of Sidney, watch during the Sidney Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Flipping the pancakes was Hal Epler, of Hilliard. The pancake breakfast was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 10. The kids are also the children of Gyllian Hamilton.
Sidney Daily News
Celebrating 25 years
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County celebrated their 25th anniversary with a Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Theme was “A walk down memory lane” and included newspaper clippings, pictures and memorabilia from the last 25 years. Rachel Hale, executive director, welcomed everyone and...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site
DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
Sidney Daily News
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept.r 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
One dead after semi crash in Mercer County
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
13abc.com
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
Daily Advocate
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
John Voss, founder of Dayton-area car dealerships, dies at 79
John Voss, founder of multiple Dayton-area car dealerships, has died. Voss died Sunday night at the hospital with his wife Gail, their kids and grandkids. He was 79-years-old. Today, News Center 7′s James Brown spent some time talking with his son, Craig. Craig and his brother Brad run the...
