Washington, DC

Another Jerk Steals A Baseball From A Young Fan At A Game. These People Should Be Banned.

By Ethan
 5 days ago
Another day, another selfish adult stealing joy from kids at baseball games. This time at a Washington Nationals MLB game:

And it was just last week, I think, that this professional ball grabber snagged one away from a teenager ON HIS BIRTHDAY. That’s bad enough but the ball stealer literally took the ball out of the kids glove!

This jerkiness is so prevalent in adults at pro sports games that there’s an entire compilation video of grown ups stealing balls and pucks clearly intended for kids. I honestly feel these people should be escorted out of the game by security and forced to surrender the ball so it can go to the kid the player or coach wanted to have it in the first place.

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

