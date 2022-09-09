ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Decline in purchases of pistol permits impacting sheriff's offices' revenue

Starting January 1, 2023, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a pistol permit to carry a weapon concealed in Alabama. Since the announcement, there has been a decline in people buying permits. Those permits brought in revenue to sheriff's offices across the state. Some sheriff's offices have...
ALABAMA STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy