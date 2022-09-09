Read full article on original website
John's Recycling Scholar Athletes from Red Bank High School vs Soddy Daisy High School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time now for our Scholar Athletes of the Week, sponsored by John’s Recycling. This week’s honorees are Ayla Luna and Candyce Yother. From Red Bank High School is Ayla Luna. Ayla plays both soccer and softball for Red Bank. She was selected...
Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
Decline in purchases of pistol permits impacting sheriff's offices' revenue
Starting January 1, 2023, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a pistol permit to carry a weapon concealed in Alabama. Since the announcement, there has been a decline in people buying permits. Those permits brought in revenue to sheriff's offices across the state. Some sheriff's offices have...
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
