North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO