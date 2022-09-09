Read full article on original website
FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 investigates: Rebuild NC victims feel "trapped"
North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival is coming back this year for its 40th anniversary. The Havelock Chili Committee says it will be celebrating its 40th year after a two-year break. The festival is meant to support local causes and is run by volunteers. In the last 5...
WITN
Hurricane community forum in Kinston to be held Saturday
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community forum on hurricane awareness is being held by the National Weather Service in Kinston on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the forum, which is free and open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th, starting at 11 a.m. It will take place at St. James AME Church at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. A virtual option will also be offered; people may register for that here.
WITN
Organization works to spread awareness of childhood cancer in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cancer is the leading cause of death in Eastern Carolina and children are no exception to being vulnerable to the disease. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With President Biden announcing his reignition of the Cancer Moonshot program, there’s attention drawn to the youngest of the patients being affected.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 14 is Paige Stallings. Stallings is currently an Exceptional Children teacher at D. H Conley High School. She has been teaching students with special needs for 24 years. She began her career teaching at a day treatment facility for...
Greenville ENC Alliance announces new president
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance is excited to welcome Josh Lewis, a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), to fill the role of president, effective September 26. Lewis brings more than 13 years of economic and workforce development experience through his work with organizations in North Carolina and Virginia. “I am humbled […]
WITN
What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
WITN
ENC ‘Waterfowl Man’ reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Updated: 12 hours ago. First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
WITN
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, Sept. 15th. The movie theater, located at 750 Greenville Blvd SE, has the announcement on its website, saying it hopes people check out its Regal North Hills location. Cineworld Group and its subsidiaries (including Regal Cinemas) announced...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Blazer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 14 is Blazer. Blazer is eight years old and he gets so excited when his foster parents even mention taking him outside, but he’s not always hyper, he can relax too. His temporary parents say he is...
WITN
‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. At The Painted Farmer in Lucama, Ratley has coaxed her goats into being the perfect party guests. She restored a 100-year-old barn into a warm...
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
travelawaits.com
The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina
Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
WITN
ECU named a 2022 Diversity Champion by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is being recognized for its focus on diversity and inclusiveness. The university has been named a 2022 Diversity Champion by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine. As a 2022 Diversity Champion, ECU is one of a limited number of colleges and universities across the nation selected for “unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs, and at the highest administrative levels,” according to the magazine.
Contract applications sought to operate Washington County license plate agency
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Washington County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 101 Forest Road., Suite C, in Plymouth, permanently […]
WITN
‘We are so proud’: Craven County K-9 Nibbles retires
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A K-9 officer with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is retiring after about two and a half years on the job. The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit says Nibbles came to the office on Jan. 23rd, 2020 as a narcotics detection K-9. The dog has seized more than 7-1/2 pounds of illegal drugs, and helped find and seize over 11,500 illegal pills, 9 illegal guns, and over $25,000 in cash. Nibbles also helped arrest over 100 people.
WITN
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
Local church to host Service of Prayer for Queen Elizabeth II Wednesday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local church is giving residents of Eastern North Carolina an opportunity to reflect and offer prayers on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The event is hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the oldest church building in the state, and will take place at Zion Episcopal Church located at 7302 […]
