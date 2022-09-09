Read full article on original website
Crews Begin Demolition of Farmer Jack Building in Grand Blanc [PICS]
Looks like more work has begun on the former Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc residents are now seeing more work being done to the future Grand Blanc Marketplace near Saginaw Street and Holly Road. Photos have begun to surface of the former Farmer Jack building being demolished.
nbc25news.com
Demolition of old Kmart location in Grand Blanc begins
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.
New Fenton Restaurant – The Tavern Kitchen And Bar Coming Soon
This past April it was announced that a new restaurant would be opening in the former Meeting Place building on Owen Road in Fenton. Fast forward to September 2022, and more information is now available, including the name of the highly anticipated spot. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar is sure...
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
$11 million commercial-residential development coming to downtown Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI — An $11-million, mixed-use building is slated for downtown Grand Blanc. Garden Building of Grand Blanc, LLC received a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award of $4.95 million on Sept. 7 to construct “The Garden Building” at 210 Reid Road, adjacent to Physicians Park. The 30,000-square-building...
WILX-TV
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
nbc25news.com
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
The Soothing Tunes Room brings lively jazz music to the Flint area
BURTON, MI - Sheldon T. Banks is no stranger to running a business. He owns multiple funeral homes in Genesee County.
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
michiganchronicle.com
Jojo’s ShakeBAR Announces Grand Opening in Detroit on September 24, 2022
JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.
Abandoned 1929 ‘Mayan Temple’ Ballroom: Detroit, Michigan
The Vanity Ballroom on Detroit’s east side was NOT a competitor for the Grande Ballroom on the west side; both were built by Edward Strata and eventually used for covering both ends of the city. The Vanity opened in 1929 and was designed as a Mayan temple ”filled with...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
howafrica.com
‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself
Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
Banana 101.5
