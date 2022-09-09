Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather & Emergency Preparedness Tips 9/14/22
We had another cloudy, misty start this morning, and with the onshore flow still, tonight will be much like last night so we can expect increasing clouds with the winds easing, becoming light and variable, the low near 53. Tomorrow will start out cloudy again, and the clouds will burn...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meetings September 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s Emergency Operations Center located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook Lightwave Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. September 13, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting. September 27, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
The Truth about the Economics of Logging
Economist Ernie Niemi presented at the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (NCCWP) monthly educational series in “The Truth about the Economics of Logging” during an Online Event on September 13, 2022. Mr. Niemi broke down the true cost of logging and how to rethink forestry. Ernie specializes...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
SPORTS: Tillamook High School Football off to Slow Start; Non-League Game at Woodburn Fri. 9/14
The Tillamook Cheesemakers football squad will look to bounce back this Friday against non-league foe Woodburn after starting their season 0-2. After a tough 14-15 opening game loss to Marshfield on the road, coach Kye Johnson doesn’t question his team’s work ethic: “They are not an easy opponent to beat…It’s just one of those deals where we played extremely hard but didn’t do quite enough.” The Pirates from Marshfield scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the 4th quarter after the Cheesemakers held the lead for most of the ball game. Coach Johnson noted how Tillamook’s run game will need to improve in order to beat quality opponents, especially on the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Transportation District PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting Thursday, September 22nd 2022 @ 6:00pm
Agenda items will include General Manager’s Financial, Operational, and Service Reports. The agenda also includes Action & Discussion Items, and Director’s, staff Comments & Concerns and a public hearing regarding Ordinance #3: Establishing Regulations Governing Conduct on District Property. Participants are welcome to join this meeting virtually. To...
Comments / 0