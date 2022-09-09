The Tillamook Cheesemakers football squad will look to bounce back this Friday against non-league foe Woodburn after starting their season 0-2. After a tough 14-15 opening game loss to Marshfield on the road, coach Kye Johnson doesn’t question his team’s work ethic: “They are not an easy opponent to beat…It’s just one of those deals where we played extremely hard but didn’t do quite enough.” The Pirates from Marshfield scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the 4th quarter after the Cheesemakers held the lead for most of the ball game. Coach Johnson noted how Tillamook’s run game will need to improve in order to beat quality opponents, especially on the road.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO