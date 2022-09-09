ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, hot, and dry on Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON: Today will look almost identical to yesterday. Temperatures started out comfortable in the 60s this morning and will warm up quickly into the lower 90s by this afternoon. Sunny and dry weather will continue today as humidity remains low. TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight with temperatures...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heat Slowly Builds this Week

High pressure will continue to dominate Arkansas weather through early next week. As the high moves east, southerly winds will return ushering in gradually hotter and slightly more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. Upper level high pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast through at least...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Foreast: Can we bottle this weather to save it for later?

After a low temperature of 57° Monday morning, it will warm to 84° in Little Rock this afternoon with a sunny sky. Then cool temperatures will return again tonight. We have no rain in our forecast for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be warming up, however, as the week goes on. Humidity will return over the weekend too.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
KCRG.com

UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool

IRETON, Iowa (KMEG/CNN) - Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers’ dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping off a package at the home of Jeff...
WNCT

Amtrak cancels some trains through North Carolina ahead of possible rail strike

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/The Hill) — Certain Amtrak trains through North Carolina will be among several across the country canceling service ahead of a potential rail worker strike. On Wednesday, Amtrak announced that all long-distance trains will be canceled beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions. An Amtrak spokesperson said the changes will ensure trains can reach […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
WXII 12

North Carolina tractor-trailer driver killed after hitting I-85 bridge

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday morning after crashing into a bridge on Interstate 85. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The highway patrol said the Mack tractor-trailer driver was traveling south...
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
Hot 104.7

The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...

