Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
Man Sentenced For Threatening A Police Officer With A Knife
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old man will spend four years in state prison after he was sentenced on felony charges this week for threatening a police officer with a knife in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Juan Resto was previously convicted of...
Sheriff Launches New Push Responding To NY’s Concealed Carry Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new push to help law enforcement easily identify businesses welcoming lawful concealed carry practices is underway in Chautauqua County. “It’s basically a 8 ½ by 11 poster that businesses or private residences can place on their window acknowledging the new law that came out that went into effect this month. That anybody going into a private residence or business, if they were to carry a weapon into there, they could be violating the law. The way the law is written it that you have a signage stating that you’re allowing them into the private business with a concealed carry weapon,” explains Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone.
Village Of Mayville Sues Chautauqua County Over Water Well Contamination
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County is being sued by the Village of Mayville for $2.5 million dollars for contaminating water wells during fire training exercises. As first reported by WRFA Radio, a summons was filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday. Village officials are seeking...
Public Forum To Discuss Jamestown’s Crime Increase Is Happening This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A public forum to discuss the crime increase in Jamestown is happening this week. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave. in Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. The Jamestown Police Department and Department...
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
Protective Order Sought For Witnesses In Rushdie Attack
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Prosecutors in Chautauqua County are seeking a protective order to preserve witness confidentiality in the stabbing of world-renowned author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution last month. Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court, DA Jason Schmidt argued for a protection order for witness testimony...
Area Boy Scouts, Volunteers Join Forces To Cleanup Jamestown Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown area boy scouts and other volunteers have joined forces to help clean up trash on the city’s southside. Those from Cub Scout Pack 123 of Jamestown and Troop 133 of Frewsburg, their parents and other volunteers spent the day Saturday cleaning up the McKinley Avenue area in Jamestown.
County Humane Society Cat Colony Reaches Full Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society has reached capacity, as the shelter continues to work within the City of Jamestown to combat our stray cat problem. Back in April, the Chautauqua County Humane Society teamed up with the City of...
One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
Senior Housing Program Funds Reworked
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program had unanticipatedly become very popular among residents in Jamestown, received nearly 300 applications in August, and now decidedly need more funding. The original allocation was roughly $500,000, with the same amount for a tax rebate incentive. Now,...
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Handgun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is facing several charges after police allegedly busted him with a stolen vehicle and loaded handgun on Sunday. Officers with Jamestown Police say Nelson Hernandez was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main and 6th Streets around 3:20 p.m.
Sinclairville Resident Accused Of Almost Shooting Man During Alleged Altercation
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sinclairville resident is accused of discharging a shotgun almost striking a man during an alleged altercation in the Town of Stockton. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Waterman Road back on August 28th. Following an investigation, Kaelyn...
Work Is Underway To Paint New Murals In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Work is underway to paint three murals at a parking garage in Downtown Jamestown. Local artist Molly Strong was commissioned back in July to bring life to the walls of the Spring Street parking garage, with three new floral themed murals. “I was...
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
Remembering Nala: ‘Queen of the Zoo’
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo has a number of well loved animals and fan favorites, but perhaps none of them compare to Nala, the African Lioness. She’s affectionately nicknamed “Queen of the Zoo.”. “Nala has been a beloved member of the Erie Zoo...
Ex-girlfriend hit with felony charge in Boston burglary
Investigators determined Christine Cooper of Collins, the ex-girlfriend of the victim, took items from the Boston apartment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Few More Showers Tuesday, Fall-Like Feel Mid Week
JAMESTOWN – The rain will stay with us for one more day before we dry out and the sun returns as temperatures remain in a fall-like setting through the end of the work week. A cold front just to west of the region associated with a deep low over the upper Great Lakes has surged in showers and lots of clouds for this Monday. We have seen a few brief peaks of sunshine at times but for the most part, the clouds have won the sky. There will be more in the way of raindrops for Tuesday with maybe a rumble of thunder or two as temps stay cooler than average. The sunshine will return as we progress throughout the later part of the week before temperatures climb back up again for the weekend.
